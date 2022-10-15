Paige VanZant shares a selfie on her IG page. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC star Paige VanZant looked gorgeous in a tiny string bikini for a new share.

VanZant has consistently worked on her physique as a bare-knuckle boxer and professional wrestler.

The 28-year-old was beautiful in a leopard print string bikini for a series of selfies for her fans.

She let her blonde hair flow as she held her iPhone to the mirror for a sultry pose.

Paige gave different angles of her angel face with each snap, with the small tattoos on her hand visible.

“1.2.3.4.,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

At the time she told TMZ, “Yep, I did get a boob job. I’m a girl and always wanted my own boobs. They never came so I bought them.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Mixed martial artist confirmed that she got a breast augmentation in 2018 after rumors surfaced about her enhanced appearance.

Paige VanZant arches back in string bikini as bare-knuckle fighting future is in doubt

Paige looks gorgeous in a string orange bikini, posing with her back arched and she turned to face the camera.

“Damn, I love orange 🧡🧡,” she wrote in the caption of the post which garnered over 100,000 likes.

This comes after she was pulled from her BKFC fight in August where she was set to compete against Charisa Sigala. VanZant hasn’t had any success in the promotion yet and currently holds an 0-2 record in closely contested bouts against both Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich

The Sigala is supposed to be the last fight on her current contract with BKFC, and despite rumors that she won’t compete, she told MMA Fighting she intends to extend her contract.

“I never thought I would sign with BKFC,” VanZant said to the outlet.

She continued, “Bare-knuckle boxing, I never even knew they were on the table so I don’t know what’s going to come up and out of the woodwork while I’m a free agent again. I don’t see this being my last bare-knuckle boxing match”

She concluded, “I love fighting for them. I like BKFC a lot. I think I want to continue having a future with them forever. I really don’t see this being my last one.”

The fight against Sigala was reportedly moved to BKFC 31 this weekend; however, Paige is not on the fight card and there has been no announcement for when her next fight would take place.

The fighter recently shared some training footage, proving that she is staying ready if an opportunity arises to get back to action.

Paige VanZant hints at not being herself in a candid statement

VanZant recently shared a message on Instagram about seemingly not being herself lately amid reports her wrestling and future in bare-knuckle boxing is in doubt.

She shared a selfie of her eyes with words of encouragement.

VanZant, who signed to All Elite Wrestling, has reportedly stopped training according to her coach who complained about her lack of training in a recent interview with K & S Wrestlefest.