Paige VanZant in string bikini says ‘holy cow’

Paige VanZant close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant is stunning fans in a string bikini as she talks fights and admits a “holy cow” moment.

The former UFC star, now signed to All Elite Wrestling, put her sizzling curves on show as she posted to her Instagram stories this weekend. She walked fans through her inner thoughts while also reminding them of her mean bikini body.

Paige posted in selfie mode and for her 3 million+ followers.

The MMA fighter filmed herself walking poolside and in a low-cut and animal-print bikini top.

Going makeup-free and with her hair tied back, Paige told fans that she was in “beautiful” Florida and that she has her “picks” for tonight’s UFC fight before listing who she thought might win. “Fight of the year… fight of the century,” the bare knuckle boxer continued.

Paige drew attention to her curves and toned muscles as she walked and talked: “Holy cow, though, what a fricking fight change, the chaos…,” she stated. Paige also encouraged fans to “place all your bets with MyBookie,” with a link to the website also included in her story.

Paige VanZant pumped for fight in Florida

Meanwhile, a share uploaded to Paige’s Instagram talked more about the fight. Here, the bare knuckle boxer told her followers:

“UFC 279 is TONIGHT and I’m placing my bets with @realmybookie ! DOUBLE YOUR FIRST DEPOSIT using promo code PAIGE100! Click the link in my bio or just go check out my story.” Paige exited the UFC in 2020.

Paige VanZant shares glam poolside shots

Ditching her spandex for a glammed-up shoot this month, Paige turned heads with a series of posts that saw her go goddess in green.

The super-fit star posed poolside or in water as she donned a sleeveless and plunging green maxi dress, going slit and leggy in one snap as she posed for a sensual moment while backed by pool waters and lush greenery. The star wore her hair tied back and braided. In her pool image, she posed soaking wet and chest deep in waters to say:

“I stopped waiting for the light at the end of the tunnel and lit that b***h up myself!!”

Paige also continues her promos for meal prep delivery service The Chicken Pound. Over Labor Day weekend, she offered fans a sweet discount, writing: “LABOR DAY SALE!!!! Go check out @thechickenpound and use code PAIGE10 for 10% OFF!!!! ♥️🐓🍗 The most flavorful, juicy and HEATHY [sic] precooked chicken.”