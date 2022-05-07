Paige VanZant in string bikini says ‘enjoy the show’

Paige VanZant close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant 100% knew how to get her Instagram followers to hit “like” as she stripped down to a string bikini ahead of the weekend. The 28-year-old former UFC star sizzled amid training for her All Elite Wrestling debut, also showing that she knows how to up the ante.

Posting a rear view while in a minuscule bikini, the blonde put on a show as she went witty with her caption.

Paige VanZant heats up Instagram in bikini

In a shot shared with her 3 million+ Instagram followers, Paige posed from an indoor games arcade and amid various fun machines, including a Fireball one.

Going bikini bombshell in a blue-and-pink striped two-piece, VanZant highlighted her gym-honed figure as she went stringy and thong, wearing only a watch for her accessories and also sporting an unfussy ponytail.

The sensual shot that mixed fun and sexy also brought the Instagram sensation wearing heavy eyeshadow and blush as she accentuated her features and gazed downwards while placing one hand to her head.

“Lie’s the circus, enjoy the show,” the star wrote.

Fans left over 110,000 likes. In late April, Paige once again made fans sweat as she went Baywatch style and posed all legs while in an unzipped red swimsuit with mesh paneling. Enjoying an open water moment by a jet ski as she flaunted her toned legs and curvy waist, the bare-knuckle boxer told fans: “Damn right I like the life I live, cause I went from negative to positive and it’s all good!!”

Paige VanZant reveals eating disorder from UFC career

Being a UFC face might mean building muscle, but for VanZant, the industry actually led to an eating disorder. Speaking to BBC in 2018, she revealed:

“I was having different issues with myself and my body. I was giving myself an eating disorder to make the weight. I recently went up to the flyweight division, which is 10lbs (4.5kg) heavier, which is a huge difference.”

“I was at a fight where a fellow UFC fighter, Uriah Hall, was cutting weight and he pushed himself just to the brink of death. He had kidney failure and started seizing in the hallway right in front of me. It’s because of that I’m like ‘I cant do this anymore,'” she added. Also known for opening up on their eating disorder battles are singers Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift, plus reality judge Paula Abdul.