Paige VanZant in string bikini flaunts above-average marriage

Paige VanZant close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is flaunting her above-average marriage as she straddles her husband and shows off in a string bikini.

The 28-year-old MMA fighter has spent much of July showing off her rock-solid marriage to Austin Vanderford, and it was major husband and wife vibes this weekend as a new Instagram post showed the 2018-married couple getting hot and heavy.

Layering on the PDA, Paige posted a TikTok repost for her 3 million+ Instagram followers, telling fans the two are “not your average couple.”

Footage showed Paige training and boxing with her husband, with mash-up still photos showing the twosome all interlocked and romantic.

One shot showed the bare knuckle boxer with her legs wrapped around Austin – here, the couple posed from a jungle-set tree trunk as Paige flaunted her figure in a tan string bikini. Also featured was a thong bodysuit look as Paige rocked sheer and thigh-high stockings while walking hand-in-hand with Austin – she then straddled MMA fighter Austin for a super steamy finish.

“We’re not your average couple. @austinvanderford,” a caption read.

This isn’t the first ante-upping couples display from All Elite Wrestling face Paige. Earlier this month, the blonde posted pushed up against a trailer and outdoors as husband Austin placed both hands around her waist. Clad in a red thong, Paige made it clear the couple is A-Okay with their private life as she wrote: “Oh baby.”

Paige VanZant flaunts chicken gains in bikini

Taking a break from the marriage flaunting recently, Paige updated her Instagram to celebrate her latest endorsement gig.

Posting in a star-spangled bikini while enjoying poolside chicken and showing off her chopstick skills last week, Paige wrote:

“NEW SPONSOR ALERT!!🚨 I am so excited to announce that I’ve partnered with @thechickenpound to help me get ready for my upcoming @bareknucklefc fight!!! Making meal prepping and getting in shape SO much easier and tastier!! 🐓 Give them a follow and check out their website for orders, recipes and so much more!!!”

Paige VanZant’s husband has all the perks

Paige makes her fans pay for exclusive, subscription-based content via her website. The move appears to be a savvy one as Paige avoids fees associated with platforms such as OnlyFans, although Austin gets all the perks for free. Austin, 32, is a two-time NAIA All-American and national champion wrestler and regularly trains with his hard-hitting wife.

