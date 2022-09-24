Paige VanZant in string bikini enjoys ice cream

Paige VanZant smiling for the camera. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant is tucking into a massive tub of ice cream while in a skimpy bikini.

The MMA fighter proved she’s got an appetite for treat foods in a pre-weekend social media share, one seeing her getting candid about her personal life while in a fun swimwear look.

Paige posted to her TikTok and with a chatty selfie video.

The former UFC star spoke for 46 seconds, saying that she’s “come to terms with the fact that my husband might be a negative energy in my life.”

Paige filmed herself in the dark and close-up while in a plunging and glittery pink string bikini top as she casually snacked on a massive tub of ice cream.

Wearing no makeup, the bare-knuckle boxer also opted for an unfussy bun.

“Like, today,” Paige continued, then stating that she’s suggested a lunch option to her husband, Austin Vanderford. Austin wasn’t keen.

“Then, for dinner. It’s Mexican night,” she stated.

Again, Paige offered a home-cooked suggestion to honor Mexican night, but Austin said no.” Paige also revealed that she’d gotten an ice cream delivery. When she told her husband how “freaking delicious” the ice cream was and offered him some, the reaction was again negative. “I’m watching my figure,” Paige claims Austin said.

Paige and fellow MMA fighter Austin have been married since 2018 and are known for massive PDA on Paige’s Instagram. Her video did seem to come with a heavy dose of humor as opposed to a literal claim that her husband is a “negative energy.”

Paige VanZant trains hard, eats well

Paige is known for her super-strong body and for treating it well, from regular training sessions to recovery time that includes ice baths. The star has also made food headlines this year as she fronts meal delivery brand The Chicken Pound. Paige has spoken of her wellness regimen and it involves plenty of gym time.

“I’m an intense person. I like to get in there and work out super hard, get the workout in, and then call it a day,” she told Muscle & Fitness.

Paige VanZant talks fighter mentalities

Of her ring mindset, the blonde continued, “It’s not always the best fighter who wins—it’s the fighter who is also the most mentally strong.”

Paige boasts 1.8 million TikTok followers and 3.2 million Instagram followers. For more, give her accounts a follow.