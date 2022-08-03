Paige VanZant in skimpy bikini pose may have fans losing sleep

PaigeVanZant poses for a casual selfie while relaxing. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Mixed martial arts star Paige VanZant is causing temperatures to rise and possibly some fans’ sleepless nights, thanks to her latest content share.

The MMA and pro wrestling star showed off a sizzling bikini snap on her social media on Wednesday as she posed for a playful shot outdoors.

VanZant, 28, flaunted a light-colored string bikini top and she kept an unbuttoned, open denim jacket over herself for a bit of coverage on her arms and shoulders.

She also wore skimpy bikini bottoms that matched her top and had her hands on the waistband as she averted her gaze from the viewer, looking to the side instead.

The latest photo arrived on her backup Instagram, which has about 47,500 followers.

However, the IG post quickly began to pull in hundreds of likes and even some comments from VanZant’s admirers.

VanZant has shared plenty of photos on her backup IG account, including one topless shot that drove fans wild weeks ago.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A set of photos with the MMA star outdoors using a shower in a bikini had a similar effect, leading to numerous likes and comments.

Fans react to Paige VanZant bikini shot

No matter what content Paige VanZant drops on her fans and followers, it typically causes a commotion. Her official IG page has over 3 million followers, while her newer backup account has fewer. Still, there were fans quickly reacting to what they saw.

“Wow Paige you are so damn Beautiful ♥️♥️,” one fan remarked about her share.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant_exclusive/Instagram

“Jesus Gawwwd. Htf am I supposed to sleep now???” one fan wrote in the comments, suggesting VanZant is leading to some sleepless nights with her bikini images.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant_exclusive/Instagram

VanZant continues to prepare for next fight

Paige VanZant’s bikini shares continue to display that she’s kept herself in great shape. While she didn’t indicate when or where her latest bikini pic was taken, she’s also shared recent content related to her MMA training that shows the work she’s putting in for her next fight.

VanZant will take on Charisa “Sweetheart” Sigala (1-2-1) at this month’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) event in London. For VanZant, she’s searching for her first win, as she’s gone 0-2 in her first two BKFC fights.

The two women go head-to-head on Saturday, August 20, at BKFC 27. The event begins at 2 p.m. EDT and also features Michael Page taking on Mike Perry in the headline matchup.

While VanZant has been unsuccessful in her recent BKFC journey, she’s also got a new professional wrestling career with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The former UFC star made her in-ring debut in Las Vegas for this past May’s AEW Double or Nothing event. Paige is officially 1-0 in AEW, getting a win as part of a trios tag team match versus a team featuring her rival Tay Conti.

As of this writing, it’s unknown when VanZant might show up for AEW again or compete in another wrestling match. However, many fans and critics will be interested to see if she can grab her elusive first BKFC win at the upcoming London event.

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS.