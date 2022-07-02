paige vanzant in see-through bodysuit for pda with husband

Paige VanZant out and about in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

With Independence Day around the corner, Paige VanZant and her husband Austin Vanderford gave fans and followers a show with a racy series of photos.

The couple, who has been married since 2018, enjoyed one another’s company as they posed for various PDA images in a jungle-like setting, which may test the limits of what social media will allow.

The All Elite Wrestling star was leaving little to the imagination, too, as she wore a see-through mesh bodysuit to reveal her assets to fans in the scorching visual display.

Paige VanZant rocks mesh lingerie for PDA show with hubby

A series of sizzling hot photos arrived from Paige VanZant on Saturday, with her and her hubby, mixed martial artist Austin Vanderford, locking lips and showing how strong their love is.

Austin, 32, holds Paige up with his arms under her legs as they enjoy a steamy kiss in a lush forest or jungle. The location isn’t mentioned or tagged, but it creates a wildly passionate series of moments featuring the couple.

In the images, Paige is rocking a sexy black mesh bodysuit, which hugs her curves and shows plenty of skin. The unique item features a garter belt and a thigh-high mesh piece. The tan and fit AEW star is wearing a black thong, showing off her backside in a photo where she and Austin hold hands.

A third and final photo has Paige seated in Austin’s arms again for some more locking of their lips.

“You don’t find love, you build it. We need to celebrate more couples ❤️ @paigevanzant @austinvanderford,” a caption on the post said, with Paige and Austin tagged.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The above image was not only posted by Paige but also by the Ohrangutang Shop. Based on their website, they sell various products related to skincare, wellness, sexual health, and recreational pursuits. Among them are hemp CBD oils, anti-aging facial cream, and sex toys for couples or individuals.

Paige is known to promote products or events regularly on her social media, such as her exclusive content NFTs and her upcoming BKFC fights or AEW matches.

Fans and followers react to Paige and Austin’s PDA

The latest image VanZant shared with her fans brought reactions of all types. Many of her admirers commented on her beauty, while others brought up her husband or praised the couple’s strong display of love. Some even questioned if they were viewing Instagram or another website.

“This pair 🙌 pure love and respect,” one fan commented about the series of photos.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

“So passionate and beautiful!!! Bless you both!🙌🙌❤️🔥🔥,” another fan wrote in admiration of the couple.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

“Is this Instagram or onlyfans?” someone asked, referring to the exclusive content platform.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

VanZant, who works with Bare Knuckle Fight Championship (BKFC) in addition to AEW, regularly promotes her exclusive content website, PaigeFanZant, where she uploads images and videos of herself in sexy attire or undressed.

Her husband, currently with Bellator MMA in the middleweight division, might appear in a few of those photos or videos and recently has popped up on her IG feed a bit more. That includes a series Paige shared earlier this week (below), with Austin pressed up on her for some PDA against an RV or mobile home.

With the post, Paige let her followers know of a promotional sale for her PaigeFanZant content website, offering a half-off discount until the Fourth of July.

She’s not just about the racy content but also training for fights. VanZant has another fight on the way with BKFC, which will be her third since signing with the promotion. This past March, MMA Fighting reported that the former UFC fighter will headline a BKFC event at London’s O2 Arena, with her opponent yet to be named.