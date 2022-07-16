Paige VanZant in nude bikini top for steamy pics with husband

Paige VanZant continues to share steamy content on her social media pages. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Mixed martial artist and model Paige VanZant is indulging fans and followers in some steamy images involving herself and her husband in the jungle.

The 28-year-old Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship star continues to share sultry photos and videos on her social media, including a new picture set featuring Austin Vanderford.

While Vanderford isn’t fully visible in the photos, it’s apparent that he’s the one participating in the shoot, as he keeps his hands provocatively positioned on his wife.

It’s not the first time he’s shown up in her content either, as there have been other photos VanZant shared recently featuring her loving husband.

The couple has been married since 2018, and it appears they have a healthy marriage based on Austin’s participation in her social media shares and steam photo shoots.

The latest images came soon after big news arrived for Paige VanZant with a role in an upcoming film as she continues to prepare for her next BKFC fight.

Paige VanZant in provocative pics with husband

They say, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” and Paige VanZant is doing her best to continue proving that. Whether it’s sizzling shots of herself in skimpy bikinis or lingerie, she’s found plenty of ways to get attention from her millions of fans.

Her latest Instagram post featured just two photos, and both have VanZant laying back on a tree in a nude bikini top. Paige’s eyes are closed as her hair flows down.

A man sits on the tree with her, with one hand on her torso and the other near her chin, placing a finger over her lips. The second image is nearly identical to the first, although it appears VanZant has opened her mouth slightly more.

Both images feature the same male whose face doesn’t appear in the frame. However, there are enough visible tattoos on his arms to indicate it’s likely Austin Vanderford.

“Delicioso,” VanZant wrote in her caption, also directing fans to check out her exclusive content website, PaigeFanZant.

It’s not the first time VanZant has shared racy images featuring her hubby. Within the past several weeks, other pics from the same forest or jungle setting have popped up on her Instagram feed.

That included several sizzling images with her and Austin Vanderford engaging in some steamy PDA near an Airstream. At least one set racked up over 61,000 likes and numerous comments providing thoughts about what was going on between them.

While passion is clearly part of their relationship, Paige also shared another component of why they are still together on her TikTok. In a humorous video, she reveals that they are comfortable with one another, no matter the situation.

VanZant has upcoming fight and debut movie role

It’s not all about steamy images and exclusive content promotion for Paige VanZant, as she’s still involved in the BKFC and All Elite Wrestling. While she had a successful debut in her first match with AEW several months ago, she’s still searching for her first win in BKFC.

She’ll have an opportunity to get that elusive win when she fights Charisa Sigala at a BKFC event in London on August 20. Sigala, is 1-2-1 with the promotion thus far, while VanZant is winless in her first two fights.

And while there may be some blood spilled during the matchup, Paige is participating in another project with the potential for some serious blood spillage, albeit the fake variety.

This past week, The Sun reported that VanZant is starring as a professional fighter in a new horror movie. It’s produced by the boxing promotion Triller, which also bought BKFC, the promotion VanZant is fighting for.

“I was really excited that they thought of me, it was an awesome experience,” VanZant told SunSport, adding, “I was a quick three days, I made sure I condensed it to three days so that I wouldn’t miss very much training.”

“I was able to train, because I have some amazing coaches in LA too, but yeah, It’s an awesome new movie,” she commented.

This will be Paige VanZant’s debut role in a movie. The new film also stars TikTok sensation Bryce Hall, but an official title and release date are still to be announced.