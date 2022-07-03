Paige VanZant in bikini stretches over a tree

Paige VanZant smiling close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant is arching her back over a tree trunk as she embraces nature and flaunts her sensational bikini body.

The former UFC face, 28, continues to thrill her three million+ followers as she also racks up subscribers to her exclusive content website, although the photos landing on her Instagram this weekend were a free deal.

Paige VanZant shows off bikini body in tree trunk poses

Dropping jaws as she reclined on an arched tree trunk and amid lush jungle greenery, Paige showcased her super-toned legs and toned abs while in a barely-there and stringy gold bikini.

Wearing body bronzer that highlighted her ripped frame as she posed with zen vibes and resting her head against the trunk, the MMA fighter kept it calm as a second photo showed her in a similar pose and shot slightly closer up.

“HAKUNA MATATA,” a caption read with a cute monkey emoji, plus a tree one.

Paige offered no geotag.

Paige had ushered in a similarly wild jungle feel last month as she posed topless in only skimpy black bikini bottoms while posing by a caravan amid greenery. “If you don’t do wild things while you’re young, you’ll have nothing to smile about when you’re old. #junglefever,” the bare-knuckle boxer wrote.

Paige, who has alleged that the UFC encouraged the development of an eating disorder, has opened up about feeling happier when she’s slightly heavier – likewise, on how she achieves her rock-hard body.

“For girls that want to get in shape, I recommend just getting into a class. That really helped for me. I’m not one that will go to 24 Hour Fitness and motivate myself to workout, and it’s especially hard for people who don’t know what they’re doing,” she told Bloody Elbow.

“If you take a dance class, it’s great exercise, and it’s really fun. Just find something you find fun, like take a kickboxing class. It’s great exercise, you’ll slowly lose a lot of weight, and you’ll have a lot of fun while you do it,” she added.

Paige VanZant’s Instagram goes NSFW

While Paige’s social media documents her fights and training, it’s also got a sexy edge and one that’s definitely not for the kiddies. “If psychedelic mushrooms can grow from sh*t, so can you,” VanZant told her followers this year as she tugged down her mushroom-print bikini.

Paige’s Instagram is followed by MMA-trained actress Halle Berry, plus rapper Chanel West Coast.