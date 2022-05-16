Paige VanZant in bikini shows off ‘worst behavior’

Paige VanZant smiling close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

UFC star Paige VanZant is proving she knows how to work a bikini caption. The bare-knuckle boxer and social media sensation delighted her 3.1 million Instagram followers with a revealing share ahead of the weekend, posting a skimpy bikini and miniskirt snap and throwing in late-night arcade vibes.

Paige, 28, sizzled in her minuscule pink bikini top, with fans leaving over 65,000 likes.

PaigeVanZant goes ‘worst behavior’ in bikini look

The photo showed Paige amid red arcade setups and backed by machines and night lighting. The blonde had gone butter wouldn’t melt via an innocent facial expression, but her outfit was heating this up.

VanZant flaunted her ripped figure and curves in a satin-effect and baby pink bikini top. Going stringy, she paired it with a loud and checkered monochrome skirt, here flashing her toned thighs as she also near-bit a finger.

Wearing her blonde locks semi-up and parted down the middle, the MMA-trained star rocked a full face of makeup, writing:

“Right back on my worst behavior.”

Things have been heating up, overall, on Paige’s Instagram. Earlier this month, the star shared a gallery of cheeky bikini snaps while flaunting her muscle machine of a body from a yacht, saying the view is “fire” and also looking “back at it” in her skimpy swimwear. Paige left a little mystery, though, choosing to opt out of a geotag.

Paige is no longer signed to UFC, having also made headlines for suggesting the industry gave her an eating disorder.

Paige VanZant opens up on weight and body image

“I absolutely struggle with body confidence issues. I believe every girl does,” she told Women’s Fitness. “My weight can fluctuate 20 pounds in a week because of my career. I try to remember if you ever want to change your mind you have to be willing to be a little uncomfortable. When I get opportunities such as sports illustrated I told myself I may be uncomfortable in the moment but I will love myself for saying yes to the opportunity. Life is way too short to count your flaws. I can’t say it enough that everybody is made beautiful in its own image. A smile is the most beautiful thing you can wear.”

VanZant is now signed to All Elite Wrestling. Her Instagram is followed by fitness-loving celebrities not limited to fellow MMA-trained star and Oscar winner Halle Berry, plus rapper Chanel West Coast and former Fox Sports face Holly Sonders.