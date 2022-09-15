Paige VanZant in bikini says ‘welcome to the jungle’

Paige VanZant close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is back in her swimwear for some fun.

The All Elite Wrestling star continues to delight her social media fanbase with snaps ranging from workout content to bikini looks; it was the latter earlier this week as Paige sizzled while sharing a slew of selfies.

Paige went low-key, posting in front of a mirror indoors.

The MMA fighter showed off her jaw-dropping muscles and figure as she photographed herself in a gallery, posing in a revealing, low-cut bikini top with a patterned blue look.

Wearing her hair down and swept to the side a little, Paige snapped herself from the waist up as she peeped hints of her high-waisted stringy bottoms. She posed in the plunging pool look in front of a lit-up mirror and backed by collage wall hangings and light bulbs.

Paige drew attention to her toned abs and belly piercing, showing off her toned shoulders and arms. She added in pops of color via a red and cream manicure. She closed out the post with a fun selfie in contrast to her more stoic expressions.

In a caption, the bare-knuckle boxer told her followers, “Welcome to the jungle…” Fans left over 27,000 likes in just two hours.

Paige Van Zant stuns with bikini handstand in sneakers

Two days ago, Paige made headlines for getting active and showing off her impressive flexibility while in a colorful string bikini.

Going for an outdoor gallery, she balanced her bodyweight on her hands while upside down and delivering a wowing handstand. The star showed off her sculpted legs as she eventually straightened them out. She also channeled her love of sporty style by adding in crisp white sneakers. In a caption, she wrote:

“I want to turn the whole thing upside down. I’ll find the things they say just can’t be found.”

Paige VanZant keeps her workouts varied

Paige doesn’t just train in the ring. She keeps her exercise super varied and she’s opened up about what she does.

“Every day is different it depends on what day of the week it is,” she told Vogue. “We have lots of classes, wrestling, jujitsu. I do a lot of Pilates, yoga, CrossFit as well. I also try to include one relaxing workout through the week like hiking.”

She also touched on dance amid her Dancing with the Stars experience, continuing, “I was able to pick up techniques very quickly, and it makes you very disciplined.”