Paige VanZant in bikini enjoys chicken with chopsticks

Paige VanZant is showing off her appetite and her bikini body.

The 28-year-old former UFC face this week proudly announced that she’s landed a new deal, posting sizzling poolside photos of herself tucking into some chicken and even showing off her chopsticks skills.

Posting to confirm her partnership with The Chicken Pound, the MMA fighter flaunted her killer figure while chilling by an outdoor pool and enjoying the sun.

Holding a container of chicken in one hand and using the other to hold the food between chopsticks and to her mouth, Paige was photographed in a skimpy bikini, going high-waisted and low-cut.

The red, white, and blue bikini showed off the star’s assets and her muscles, with fans getting a low-key finish as she smiled in shades and wore her blonde hair tied back.

Paige’s 3 million+ followers also saw her cute belly piercing as she tucked into her snack.

Paige VanZant lands new deal with bikini announcement

In a caption, Paige told fans: “NEW SPONSOR ALERT!!🚨 I am so excited to announce that I’ve partnered with @thechickenpound to help me get ready for my upcoming @bareknucklefc fight!!! Making meal prepping and getting in shape SO much easier and tastier!! 🐓 Give them a follow and check out their website for orders, recipes and so much more!!!”

The Chicken Pound offers macro-friendly and U.S.-wide delivered meal prep kits. Paige, who has said being in the UFC contributed to her developing an eating disorder, has opened up on her diet.

Paige VanZant reveals diet behind fierce body

“To stay fit and lose weight you have to make sure you eat enough food. If I don’t eat enough it has the opposite effect on my body. I’m literally always hungry and always eating something healthy to fuel my body,” Paige told Eat This Not That.

Noting the importance of cheat foods, the blonde continued: “If I deprive myself of good treats then I’m not happy, and when I’m not happy it’s hard to stay positive. When I allow myself sweets in small amounts, it also prevents binge eating, which makes me feel sick afterward.”

VanZant joins fellow sports faces in fronting food brands. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has fronted takeout delivery chain Uber Eats and is now the face of sandwich chain Subway. Meanwhile, Olympian Aly Raisman has been the face of Silk Milk. “If you eat badly or don’t exercise one day, it’s okay to restart. Never give up on yourself,” Paige added.