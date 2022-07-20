Paige VanZant in bikini dangles down from tree

Paige VanZant close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC star Paige VanZant impresses fans as she dangles upside-down from a tree in a skimpy bikini.

The 28-year-old MMA fighter was all muscle as she thrilled her three million+ followers today, posting a small gallery of shots showing off her tip-top shape and physique and likely getting her male fans into a tizzy with her curves.

Paige, now signed to All Elite Wrestling, got her stretching on without fancy equipment as she used greenery as a bit of an outdoor gym – her post has now topped 16,000 likes.

The photos showed the blonde squeezing a tree trunk between her toned legs as she posed upside-down in a leopard-print bikini.

Showing off her sculpted body, the bare-knuckle boxer afforded a zen vibe as she placed both hands in a cupping position beneath her face to begin with – she returned in similar shots with a swipe while highlighting her strength.

Paige shot the lens a gaze in her final slide, writing: “Just hanging around” for an amusing caption.

Paige VanZant reveals diet behind fighter body

Diet hasn’t always been straightforward for Paige, who has said that being in the UFC contributed to her developing an eating disorder. As to how she fuels herself, she’s opened up.

“I try to eat healthy for the most part. When I cut weight, I cut pretty much everything out. I don’t have protein when I cut weight other than what I might get from something like chicken breast. So I don’t eat any extra protein just because I’m trying to get the weight off. That’s the only real diet I have,” the star told Ask Men India.

Paige VanZant lands chicken deal

Continuing, VanZant confirmed it’s balanced, listing her favorite cheat eats as she said: “I love Thai food, Mexican food, pizza…wings are good. It’s not a set routine. It’s been different every time and I eat a lot of different stuff.”

Paige is fresh from announcing her partnership with The Chicken Pound. She promoted the macro-friendly meal prep brand earlier this month while enjoying a container of chicken and using chopsticks – of course, a star-spangled bikini wardrobe and poolside setting likely upped engagement. Paige wrote that it was a “NEW SPONSOR ALERT” as she thanked The Chicken Pound for helping her prep for her Bare Knuckle FC fight.

