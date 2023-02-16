Social media sensation and bare-knuckle boxer Paige VanZant dropped off new content for fans and followers to get everyone hyped up for the upcoming fights.

VanZant, who has competed in several Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship bouts, appeared in a video clip talking up Knuckle Mania 3.

The former UFC star wore a black sports bralette and jeans or jean shorts for the clip. VanZant also kept her straight blonde hair flowing down past her shoulders.

She kept her makeup simple with thin dark eyebrows and lashes, along with a light shade of lipstick or gloss, and had her bright white teeth visible throughout the video.

VanZant also wore a gold chain necklace with a hanging cross pendant and a visible hoop earring as she spoke to fans and followers from outdoors.

“💥 THIS FRIDAY FEBRUARY 17th!!!! GUARANTEED EXCITEMENT!! KNUCKLE MANIA 3👊🏼 ,” VanZant wrote in her caption.

Paige VanZant promotes Bare Knuckle event Knuckle Mania 3

“This is one of the best cards that BKFC has ever put together,” VanZant told fans before running down some of the matchups.

She mentioned the main event features possibly two of the best pound-for-pound bare-knuckle boxers as Lorenzo Hunt battles Mike Richman. Other “notable names” that VanZant talked up included John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant and Austin Trout vs. Diego Sanchez.

“We also have the debut of Greg Hardy, making his bare-knuckle boxing debut, so make sure you tune in,” VanZant said.

VanZant isn’t part of BKFC’s Knuckle Mania 3 card, although there were expectations her next fight might arrive this month.

Since signing with BKFC several years ago, she’s lost both matches she had. They both took place in 2021, with Rachel Ostovich and Britan Hart Beltran defeating the former UFC fighter.

As of this writing, it’s unknown when VanZant might return for another fight as part of her multi-fight contract. Monsters and Critics previously reported about her foot injury weeks ago, where she took a nasty fall outdoors in the snow, requiring a visit to the doctor for scans to reveal broken bones.

Paige VanZant works out at Florida fitness studios

It’s unknown where Paige VanZant is with her injury or the status of her foot healing, but she shared several workout clips in late January.

In one clip, the 28-year-old Instagram influencer and fighter performed repetitions of different squat moves using a machine and then dumbbells with a weight plate under her ankles.

The video closed with VanZant using a medicine ball for modified situps to work on her abdominal muscles.

She’s tagged Just Fit Studios in Boca Raton, Florida, as her workout location of choice.

VanZant shared a clip just a day before the one above in which she tagged the Coral Springs location.

In the above clip, VanZant works on her back muscles with various moves, including seated rows at a machine and bent-over rows using a half-barbell-like device with handles and weight.

The video closes out with VanZant holding a medicine ball in both hands to perform bicep curls, showing she uses a variety of items and exercises to stay in tremendous shape.

Fans will continue to await word of her next matchup or event, whether fighting in BKFC or grappling with pro wrestlers again in All Elite Wrestling.