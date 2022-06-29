Paige VanZant has topless photo vanish from her Instagram [Updated]

Paige Vanzant at the music video release of Circus Life in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

All Elite Wrestling star Paige VanZant is known for sharing some jaw-dropping content on her social media, and a recent post may have been too much as it quickly disappeared.

Paige, also with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), showed off plenty of skin in the photo, which seemed to feature her without a shirt or bikini top.

Ahead of her vanishing image, she also shared pictures from “on set” of an upcoming project she teased with a popular social media star.

Paige VanZant’s bikini image vanishes from social media

On Tuesday evening, a brand new racy picture featuring BKFC and AEW’s Paige VanZant arrived on Instagram. However, that photo remained online for just over 35 minutes before it was no longer found on her IG page.

A screenshot of the image obtained by Monsters and Critics (below) features VanZant appearing topless in a black thong bikini as she grabs the side of an RV or mobile home in a forest setting.

“If you don’t do wild things while you’re young, you’ll have nothing to smile about when you’re old,” her caption says, with “#junglefever” as a hashtag.

The latest thirst trap photo was rather popular, as it gained over 6,000 Likes in the short time it was live on Instagram. It also received 74 comments reacting to her heat-seeking image.

As of this report, the reason for Paige’s Instagram post getting removed is unknown. It’s possible that individuals reported the post due to her being topless, or Instagram’s filters picked it up and temporarily suspended it due to the content.

It’s also possible Paige opted to remove the post herself so she could repost a different image or caption that she preferred to share.

The 28-year-old is known for sharing plenty of sizzling photos in various outfits, including the image below where she’s in a cowboy costume, giving fans a view of her assets based on the pose and skimpy attire.

The photo above is one of three posts she has pinned atop her Instagram page to drive traffic to her PaigeFanZant exclusive content website.

Paige teases an upcoming movie with Bryce Hall

While Paige often teases her fans and followers with scorching hot pictures and videos in her bikinis, lingerie, and other sizzling outfits, she also posts other content on her Instagram. That includes time spent traveling with her husband, Austin Vanderford, or training for upcoming BMFC fights and AEW matches.

Another post on Tuesday featured several photos of Paige sitting with social media personality Bryce Hall in California. In her caption, she mentioned she was “On set,” and fans would have to wait to see what she was up to.

Her hashtags included “#movie,” “#film,” and “#skillhouse,” seeming to indicate she’s working on the TikTok and YouTube star’s upcoming movie. Skill House is a TikTok-inspired horror movie directed by Spiral co-writer Josh Stolberg which stars Hall.

Per The Wrap, the movie presents a dark satire of the social media and influencer culture, exploring just how far people will go for online fame.

The film will also be the first title on Ryan Kavanaugh’s Entertainment Stock Exchange site, ESX.io, where users can invest in movies and trade in and out of their potential upside like stocks.

While Paige VanZant’s role in Skill House is unknown, she is probably welcoming the collaboration with Bryce Hall for some extra exposure. While she has several million followers on her Instagram, Hall currently boasts 7.2 million followers. In addition, he has 3.5 million YouTube subscribers and a whopping 21.5 million followers on his TikTok.

Update: It’s unclear why the photo vanished but Paige VanZant’s racy image has returned to Instagram and we have replaced our screenshot with an embed of the post.