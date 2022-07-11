Paige VanZant goes topless for ‘powerful’ message

Paige Vanzant spotted while out in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Mixed martial arts star Paige VanZant is sharing a “powerful” message with her fans and followers with her latest racy content share!

VanZant, formerly with the UFC, now makes her living as a fighter with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and All Elite Wrestling. However, she’s previously admitted the bulk of her earnings were arriving thanks to Instagram.

That’s due to her promotional photo shoots and videos, many of which help direct fans towards her website with exclusive content. Her latest thirst trap presented a powerful message, bringing many fans to react to what she had to say and show.

Paige VanZant shares ‘powerful’ message with sizzling image

Over the past several weeks, Paige VanZant has been treating her followers to all sorts of steamy content from a photoshoot she did in a jungle or forest setting. Her latest photo seems to be keeping with that theme and is probably from that same shoot.

In an image shared on Sunday evening, the 28-year-old MMA star and model is posing sideways in a pair of high-waisted black panties while topless. She keeps her arms and hands across her chest so as to block out anything that might get her latest post banned.

That may have been the case in the past few weeks when she had a topless post quickly vanish from Instagram and then reappear on her page the next day.

With her latest photo (below), she shares the simple message: “I am a powerful motherf***ing [woman].”

The latest image from VanZant, which she shared on Sunday evening, had collected over 15,000 Likes as of this writing. In addition, over 180 comments poured in, with many admiring VanZant’s beauty or others pointing out her typo as she put “women” instead of “woman” in her caption.

Her new photo may have come from the shoot seen below, featuring the MMA star standing topless while gripping onto a metal rail on the side of an Airstream. VanZant shared the image in late June, with it quickly disappearing from her IG page and then returning the next day.

Fans react to Paige VanZant’s photo and message

Whenever Paige VanZant drops a thirst trap on the Gram, comments flood in quickly, ranging from individuals admiring her latest look to critics bringing up her lack of fights or lack of wins in recent fights.

The All Elite Wrestling star’s latest post brought in a variety of comments, including critics calling out her spelling error or suggesting she needs to post some training videos.

“Spelling will make you more powerful,” one commenter said.

Another individual remarked that VanZant was an “absolutely stunning goddess” in her latest photo share.

“Should probably start posting some training sh**,” another critic commented on the post, referring to the fact she’s got a fight next month.

This past weekend, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and VanZant revealed she finally has an opponent for her next fight. She’ll battle 38-year-old Charisa Sigala (1-2-1) at BKFC 27 in London on August 20. VanZant (0-2) is still seeking her first win in the promotion.

The event will also feature Michael “Venom” Page taking on Mike “Platinum” Perry as part of the headline event. More details are available at the official BKFC website.