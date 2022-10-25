Paige VanZant goes skimpy in rope bikini to reveal ‘New mindset’

Paige VanZant keeps a positive attitude as she poses in a room full of plants and natural light. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant was feeling optimistic as she started her week with a new mindset and new goals.

The fighter expressed the feeling on her Twitter account, where she shared a gorgeous bikini shot and a positive message to go along with it.

Paige has encountered her fair share of hardship in her boxing and personal life, although she hasn’t given specific details on the subject. She has, however, alluded to her struggles with social media posts featuring much ambiguity.

However, it seemed the athlete had a new outlook on life, which could signify progress.

For Paige’s latest look, she wore a two-piece set that showed off her killer abs and navel piercing.

She accessorized with a bright smile, and fans were here for the confidence.

Paige VanZant in a white bikini celebrates a new week

Paige’s social media share showed things were looking up, literally. The camera, positioned near her feet, offered the angle of Paige from her hips and to the ceiling.

She placed her arms above her head and elegantly positioned her fingers. Paige’s white bikini was made from a cloth material with braided rope straps.

She paired the bikini top with a matching rope set of bikini bottoms with tattered material. Behind Paige, there were plants everywhere, including vines on the ceilings and walls. There was also a decoration featuring beautiful bird feathers.

Natural light poured in through the window to Paige’s rear, adding to the airy vibe of the picture.

New week. New mindset. New Goals 😌 pic.twitter.com/jRYsvEwXLu — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) October 25, 2022

Her blonde tresses were parted in the middle, with loose curls that framed her face and fell past her shoulders.

Paige’s tweet read, “New week. New mindset. New Goals.”

Paige VanZant’s fighting career

Paige recently took to her Instagram Stories, where she discussed everything from her favorite bikini color to her next fight.

Paige explained during the question-and-answer session that she was not a model. She clarified that she was a fighter who modeled but not a model who fought.

One fan asked Paige when she would return to the ring.

Paige revealed that she had been “begging” to return to fighting, but the cause of the hold-up was unclear.

Paige signed a contract with WWE rival AEW, and she appeared in one fight. However, since the one AEW match, fans have not seen her again.

Paige recently shared a cryptic caption about her life.

She wrote, “To the girl who hasn’t been herself lately… Your spark will return and you will shine like you were meant to. It difficult when you catch yourself not being you. When you feel your whole world is falling apart right before your eyes.”

Hopefully, her latest post indicates that her “spark” has returned.