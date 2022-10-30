Paige VanZant goes skimpy in orange lingerie

Paige VanZant looked fabulous and Halloween-ready in orange lingerie. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant stripped down to the basics as the beautiful MMA fighter rocked orange lingerie and captured the moment on film.

It was a perfect outfit for the spooky holiday, with matching orange tops and bottoms. But Paige later revealed her costume, and this wasn’t it.

Her lingerie post, shared jointly on Instagram with 1000 Palms Hideout, showed Paige as she posed outdoors in an orange two-piece with white Doc Martens on her feet. She tilted her head away from the camera as she struck a pose with pivoted hips and extended arms.

Paige’s orange bra featured floral designs on the cups, and the straps had mesh material serving as a panel. The lingerie also had an orange garter belt sitting on Paige’s hips without a garter.

Paige stood on a wooden deck, which was soaking wet, with a chandelier above her head.

Behind Paige, there was lush greenery surrounding the chandelier and an Airstream trailer to her rear. It rained in the background, with water splashing back up from puddles on the ground.

A quick trip to the 1000 Palms IG page showed Paige was at a Miami location specifically designed for fabulous photos.

While a chandelier outside in a jungle-like environment may have been slightly confusing, it made more sense once it became clear that the environment was curated for photographs.

Paige VanZant’s 2022 Halloween

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Paige celebrated Halloween with her husband, Austin Vanderford.

Paige dressed up as a sexy police officer while Austin was her prisoner.

The couple, who has shared many couple-themed photoshoots in the past, took things up a notch with their latest costume.

Paige wore a skintight police officer outfit, complete with handcuffs and a hat. Meanwhile, Austin went with a sleeveless bright orange jumpsuit, with a “DOJ’ featured prominently.

Paige also referenced a famous Lil Wayne song, Mrs. Officer, in the caption, which read, “He got stopped by a lady cop 🖤🧡.”

As Halloween arrives, many people will have more candy than they could possibly consume. Unsurprisingly, Paige’s diet has never been heavy on sweets.

Paige VanZant’s healthy diet

While Paige doesn’t follow an Atkins or Keto diet, she revealed that she eats healthily. As a professional athlete, food serves as fuel, and Paige’s performance depends on a healthy diet.

She told Ask Men, “I don’t have protein when I cut weight other than what I might get from something like chicken breast. So I don’t eat any extra protein just because I’m trying to get the weight off. That’s the only real diet I have.”

Maybe Paige and her husband will bend the rules and indulge in some candy in the spirit of Halloween.