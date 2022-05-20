Paige VanZant goes buns out in skimpy bikini

Paige VanZant close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is showing major cheek while in a skimpy bikini, and she isn’t alone. The 28-year-old bare knuckle boxer put her fit figure on show in a pre-weekend Instagram share, one delighting her 3 million+ followers and also offering a twinning situation.

Paige, who tends to post solo, was joined by model Airwrecka, with the two promoting their exclusive, subscription-paid websites.

Paige VanZant gets cheeky in bikini

Opening backs to the camera and definitely going buns out, Paige and Airwreck posed in matching black thong bikinis as they lifted their arms up and overlooked river waters and a city skyline.

Posing from a boat and leaning against metal railings, the ladies showed off their peachy rears and golden tans, with Paige seen in a classic-cut bikini top with a metal clasp. Her sidekick, meanwhile, opted for a fun, one-shouldered top.

Paige threw out the peace sign, also driving fans to swipe right for more boat action, plus major love as the two had fun on the water.

Paige was seen getting handsy with her girlfriend and hugging her in one photo, and the gallery was pretty huge. No complaints in the comments section.

“Life’s gives you what you need most…. Guess I needed a best friend. 💕Subscribe: AIRWRECKA.com PAIGEFANZANT.com,” the caption read.

Adult-themed websites seem to be where it’s at in terms of cash, these days. Kingpin OnlyFans just welcomed actress Carmen Electra, also hosting the likes of former Disney star Bella Thorne and rapper Cardi B. Paige, however, is bypassing the fees by hosting her own setup.

“I update often, and I’m constantly reading and responding to your messages,” she writes on her site, where the fee is $9.99 a month.

Paige VanZant happy with quitting UFC

Paige is now signed to All Elite Wrestling, making her first AEW appearance in September 2021.

“My whole career was built off the UFC. I was in the UFC for like six years and it was very nerve-wracking. There wasn’t a lot of people who left the UFC in the prime of their career,” she stated regarding her decision. “There were a lot of veterans, when I had left the UFC, that were kind of on that tail-end, looking for a few more fights. For me, I was a free agent at 26 years old. I was really young and it was nerve-wracking. You know, you are leaving like the power house of combat sports but now I know that it was the best decision I’ve ever made.”