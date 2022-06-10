Paige VanZant gives rear view with knee-high boots, reveals exclusive content NFTs launch postponed

Paige VanZant out and about in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Former UFC fighter and current AEW wrestling star Paige VanZant has given her biggest fans reason to get excited with the announcement of exclusive content NFTs.

The project will bring Paige’s unique 3D digital collectible videos to the blockchain and even feature the ability to view and interact with them using VR technology.

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star showed off another sizzling image of herself at the arcade promoting the NFT launch. However, not long after that, she revealed they had to push back the launch date briefly.

Paige VanZant crawls in knee-high boots at arcade

Posing from what looks like an arcade or family fun center, Paige VanZant is seductively crawling across the surface of an air hockey table. The former Dancing With the Stars competitor wears slick black boots that go past her knees and shorts that reveal ample leg with a rear view.

The 28-year-old is far removed from her career as an MMA fighter, although she still participates in Bare Knuckle Fight Club (BKFC) and now uses some of her skills in matches with WWE’s rival, AEW.

She also regularly shares photos and videos of herself on Instagram, many of which feature her in skimpy outfits, including bikinis and lingerie. The image below, which promotes Paige’s exclusive content NFTs, racked up over 27,000 Likes as of this writing.

After sharing the new arcade-inspired photo above, Paige shared several throwback images on her IG page, including one below wearing a thong bikini that appears to have Super Mario-style mushrooms on the top.

“Wrestled today, didn’t take a picture….. Here’s some pics of me looking like a hoe instead. Yolo,” she wrote in the caption.

Paige shares NFT launch date pushed back

Many of Paige’s Instagram posts are made to promote her exclusive content, including her new NFTs, which are 3D digital collectible videos. Based on Paige’s previous description of the NFTs and some promotional videos, they will feature Paige on-screen in various outfits and allow user interaction.

That includes the ability to zoom in, spin, and rotate Paige VanZant as the video plays. In addition, she indicated that anyone with a VR headset could also uniquely enjoy the 3D videos.

The NFT launch was initially set for Thursday, June 9, but unfortunately, things hit a snag. Based on a message that Paige shared on her Instagram page, they chose to postpone the launch until Sunday, June 12, due to the Ethereum network performing updates, and she and her team decided to exercise “an abundance of caution.”

“I know everyone is excited to experience and collect my new 3D content and trust me, it will be worth the way as nobody has seen anything like this before!” Paige wrote.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige’s NFT launch on Sunday requires users to have a Metamask wallet set up with some Ethereum cryptocurrency available to purchase the exclusive 3D videos. A previous Instagram post explained how to install the wallet.

It will make for another potential source of earnings for the former MMA fighter, who also has exclusive content through her PaigeFanzant website. Based on her IG arcade post above, individuals who purchase an NFT will also get a one-year subscription to her website.