Paige VanZant gave her followers a unique perspective with her latest bikini post. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC star Paige VanZant looked incredible in a recent bikini photo share which also included a message about changing one’s perspective.

VanZant rocked a skimpy pink string bikini and a pair of white sneakers in her latest picture but didn’t offer the typical pose.

Instead, the 28-year-old bare-knuckle boxer, professional wrestler, and social media star performed a handstand.

That showed some of her impressive physique and several tattoos, with a small one near her elbow and another on her side. VanZant’s blonde locks flowed down due to her holding the handstand position.

“Maybe if I look up side down the world will turn out right,” she wrote in her IG post’s clever caption.

Unsurprisingly, VanZant’s newest photo picked up over 22,000 likes and 100-plus comments in under a day.

Fans react to Paige VanZant’s photo share

With 3.2 million followers on Instagram, VanZant receives plenty of reactions and feedback with any images or videos she shares, including her sizzling Halloween costume and bikini pics. Her latest IG post received many emojis and some comments in admiration of the visual.

One fan remarked that VanZant has “the most incredible body” based on the latest Instagram image.

“You are amazing and so gorgeous,” another fan wrote praising VanZant’s photo.

“love all the outfits and you are so beautiful,” another individual wrote in the comments with a flame emoji.

Paige VanZant share some of her workouts

With VanZant’s life and career involving fights, boxing, or wrestling matches, as well as modeling for photo shoots or other projects, she remains dedicated to working out.

Her next Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) matchup is around the corner, possibly in 2023, so VanZant will likely be preparing for that in the coming months.

In 2021, she shared a video (below) in which she showed some of her routines at the gym, including squats with a barbell and weight plates, lat pulldowns at a machine, bicep curls, and sets of front and side lat raises using dumbbells.

VanZant also performs several ab exercises, including crunches and Russian twists with a dumbbell, to help get her midsection fit. She even throws in some dancing at the end of her video to have fun after working out. She gives viewers a mirror shot of the impressive physique she’s worked on.

In her workout video, VanZant walks on her hands, showing her impressive strength and balance, which she likely used for her creative bikini photo post on Instagram.