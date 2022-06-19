Paige VanZant flaunts cheeky thong swimsuit ‘where the wild things are’

AEW and BKFC star Paige VanZant poses for a social media selfie. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant is continuing to roam “where the wild things are” and bringing her fans along for the journey with various thirst traps on her social media.

The All Elite Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship star posed in a print thong swimsuit, bringing some sizzling images to her over 3 million followers on Instagram.

With her release of content regularly, many fans wonder if she’ll still fight or will simply stick to professional wrestling and social media shares to bring fans to her exclusive content website.

Paige VanZant shows off thong swimsuit with rear view

Posing in a jungle or forest scene complete with exotic-looking plants, ferns, and large trees, former UFC star Paige VanZant showed her fans and followers a few more shots from her wild swimsuit photo shoot. She’s wearing an orange and black cheetah or leopard print suit for the fun shoot while posing in various ways in the forest.

The latest photo series includes just two pictures, with the first featuring Paige stretching out her legs across a tree on the ground, revealing much of her bare backside. With one hand resting on her knee and the other atop her head, Paige shoots an innocent look towards the viewer.

A second photo in the series features a closer shot of the BKFC star as she’s holding onto a thinner tree and showing off more of her back and booty.

“Find me where the wild things are,” she wrote in her caption, directing interested fans to check out her exclusive content website.

While it’s unknown how many likes the latest photos racked up, Paige received over 360 comments, many admiring her beauty in the scorching hot IG post.

Paige seems to have shut the door on UFC

While Paige VanZant previously fought for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the Women’s Flyweight division, she moved on to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) for a multi-fight contract. So far, she’s come up 0-2 with another BKFC fight on the way in July.

In addition, she signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and made her debut during last month’s Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, it seems the bulk of her earnings is thanks to her exclusive content from the PaigeFanZant.com website. According to MMA Fighting, earlier this year, Paige spoke on The Fighter vs. The Writer about her financial situation and possible retirement from fighting.

“I could retire tomorrow and be financially free, and my kids would be pretty close to being financially free,” she shared.

She went on to speak about being part of the UFC and revealing whether she’d consider returning to the Octagon.

“Of course, I love the UFC,” VanZant said, adding, “I love the organization. There’s a reason they are as successful as they are. There’s a reason they were able to get to this level. They have a well-oiled machine, and they’re very, very good at it.”

“But I know in my heart that I will never fight for them again, just because they don’t pay enough. I don’t see the benefit of going back to the UFC. Right now, I’m fortunate enough, I built myself up to a specific place, and I can take that and use it wherever I go,” she said.

For now, Paige VanZant seems plenty happy to pursue that first win with BKFC and more victories in the ring with AEW, as her online content continues to boost her overall earnings.