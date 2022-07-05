Paige VanZant flaunts buns in thong bikini with husband admiring

Paige VanZant has been stunning fans in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

All Elite Wrestling star Paige VanZant was doing her best to keep temperatures and spirits high as the Fourth of July celebrations arrived.

The former UFC star, now with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), posed for a captivating photo series in a thong bikini to flaunt her assets outdoors.

While Paige was mostly the main focus in the pictures, her husband Austin Vanderford also made a quick cameo in the series, as he had in some of her other recent photos.

Paige VanZant shares stunning thong bikini pics

When she’s not fighting in an AEW ring or a cage for BKFC, Paige VanZant is wowing her fans with an array of bikini and lingerie photos on her Instagram.

The Fourth of July gave VanZant another opportunity to drop several thirst traps, including a sizzling five-photo set. She’s wearing a wide-sleeved ruffled flowy white top and bright orange thong bikini bottoms.

In the first image of her series, Paige gives a sideways pose as she bends one knee on a chair and shoots a seductive look at the viewer. It’s a similar jungle or forest scene to a recent image she released featuring some steamy PDA with her husband.

In the next few images, Paige has taken a seat on the chair but still gives a seductive gaze and a side view of her booty. A fourth photo features Paige clutching onto a sidebar for an Airstream.

Her husband, Austin Vanderford, makes a guest appearance in the fifth and final image of the series.

Paige is kneeling on the chair with much of her bare backside on display as she places two hands on the Airstream. Austin is leaning against the side next to his wife, wearing board shorts and dark shades as he admires the view.

Paige presented the new scorching hot photos on the Fourth of July and simply captioned her post with heart, lips, and American flag emojis. In addition, she reminded fans about her exclusive content website, PaigeFanZant.

Ahead of the above series, she was a bit more patriotic in her content. She shared a throwback to her days in the UFC, wearing shorts and a sports bra from the promotion while wrapped in an American flag.

In her caption, she thanked those who fought for freedom for the country and reminded everyone to “work hand in hand to protect it.”

“God bless America, and happy 4th of July to all the beautiful people of this great country,” she wrote.

Fans react to ‘smoking hot’ photo series

Fans flocked to Paige VanZant’s latest series of photos on the Fourth of July, showing their admiration for the scenery on display. While some commented about the Airstream, most comments were directed towards the AEW and BKFC star.

“Smoking hot wow,” one fan remarked in their comment on Paige’s IG post.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

“Beautiful photos and a very sexy woman!!” another fan commented on the visuals.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Another individual praised Paige’s “absolutely gorgeous curves” displayed throughout the photo series.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC star Paige VanZant, 28, has been working to maintain her image as not only an Instagram model but also as a fighter. While she left UFC in 2020 with an 8-5 record, she’s since joined Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where she’s gone 0-2 so far.

She’s also signed on with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as a part-time superstar and picked up a win in her first match, a mixed-gender six-person tag match.

Paige last fought in BKFC in 2021, but her next fight is approaching. A Sherdog report indicated she’ll fight a currently unnamed opponent at the BKFC London event on August 20 at OVO Wembley Arena. Michael Page vs. Mike Perry will headline the event.