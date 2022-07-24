Paige VanZant flaunts bathroom bikini gains with ice bath

Paige VanZant smiling close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is flaunting her gym gains by showing off her sensational bikini body from her bathroom.

The 28-year-old updated her Instagram shortly before the weekend, sharing both footage from her hardcore workout and how she recovers.

VanZant, followed by over 3 million, was seen working her muscle machine of a body in the gym while in tight black leggings and a white sports bra – fans saw the MMA fighter squatting while holding a heavy ball and with equipment around her knees, also pumping iron as she handled a massive barbell while on a mat.

Seemingly proud of her results as she prepped for an ice bath, the bare-knuckle boxer posed, flexing her muscles in a leopard-print bikini top and black briefs. The self-care seemingly includes being brave for Paige.

“Yeah! @paigevanzant” appeared in text while Paige was working out.

A caption, meanwhile, read: “Workouts and recovery @bareknucklefc LONDON bound!”

The footage also showed Paige enjoying a regular bath plus undergoing red light therapy.

Paige VanZant avoids focusing on one thing

The All Elite Wrestling face, who regularly shares her sweat sessions on Instagram, has opened up on a broader aspect of her success.

“For me, I’ve been known as a very well rounded fighter, and I think that’s really important, that you’re well rounded and comfortable in every situation that a fight can go,” she told Sportskeeda. “A lot of people focus on just one discipline, and when they get out of that, they’re in a difficult position. They’re only focused on getting a takedown and I can make them lose the fight. So I think it’s important that you’re well rounded, and are comfortable wherever the fight will go.”

Paige also trains with MMA fighter husband Austin Vanderford.

Paige VanZant knows good chicken in bikini

Anyone following Paige’s Instagram will have spotted her The Chicken Pound promo this month. On July 13, the blonde posed poolside in a star-spangled bikini while snacking on chicken with chopsticks. In a caption, she announced her latest partnership, writing:

“NEW SPONSOR ALERT!!🚨 I am so excited to announce that I’ve partnered with @thechickenpound to help me get ready for my upcoming @bareknucklefc fight!!! Making meal prepping and getting in shape SO much easier and tastier!!”

Paige has claimed she feels the UFC led to her developing an eating disorder, as she went well below her ideal weight of 135 pounds. She has since recovered and stated that despite the pressure, the decision to drop weight is always down to the athlete.