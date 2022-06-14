Paige VanZant enjoys bikini shower with an announcement

Paige VanZant smiling in a cowboy hat. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is slow-mo walking through an outdoor shower while bikini-clad as she delivers exciting news.

The 28-year-old pro wrestler and bare-knuckle boxer, now signed to All Elite Wrestling, turned heads on her Instagram last weekend, sharing news of her upcoming NFT and thrilling her 3 million+ followers in the process.

Paige VanZant got bikini shower moves with exciting news

Paige shared a video of herself walking through a forested setting with her body drenched by an overhead shower.

The blonde was flaunting her sensational muscles and curves in a tiny and revealing green bikini, going super skimpy and stringy as she showed off her toned legs and washboard abs, plus some cleavage.

Paige stepped towards the camera and on wooden decking, also wearing her blonde locks down and tagging herself in “Paradise.”

A caption explained the 3D NFTs she’s launching.

Addressing her army of followers, the mixed martial arts artist wrote: “TOMORROW my EXCLUSIVE CONTENT NFT’S drop!!!! 4pm EST!!! Save the link, https://im4g3.com/ Own me like currency in very limited and rare NFT’s. One of a kind. Be

the FIRST! And remember, anyone who buys one gets a YEAR FREE SUBSCRIPTION to my exclusive content fan site PAIGEFANZANT.com.”

Paige is bypassing losing a portion of her income as is typically seen with OnlyFans faces – by hosting everything on her own website, she’s likely netting 100% of the profits. The Dancing With the Stars alum’s NFTs will allow fans to zoom in and spin her around and will also include a subscription to her exclusive content site.

Paige VanZant cashing in on NFTs trend

In a separate share, the hard-hitting star explained the purchase process, writing: “Click on the NFT you want to purchase (they’ll be numbered starting at 1 out of 10, 2 out of 10, etc.). Make sure you’ve connected your Metamask and click “buy” right above the photo. If it’s available, you’ll be able to authorize the transaction in your MetaMask wallet.”

“After the transaction clears in Metamask, you can access the content on www.IM4G3.com in the “my assets” page on the left hand side of the site,” she continued.

Also known for having jumped aboard the NFTs bandwagon are stars including socialite Paris Hilton, rapper Snoop Dogg, singer Liam Payne, plus Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney. Paige’s Instagram is followed by MMA-trained actress Halle Berry and rapper Chanel West Coast.