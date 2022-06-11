Paige VanZant deadlifts in bikini with buns out

Paige VanZant smiling close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is showing what she’s made of in a jaw-dropping bikini-clad workout. The 28-year-old pro wrestler and bare knuckle boxer updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend with a sweat-drenched and iron-pumping outdoor workout, showing off her buns of steel in her skimpy two-piece and reminding fans that keeping fit is a way of life for her.

The All Elite Wrestling face updated for her 3 million+ followers, and fans are sending the thumbs-up.

Paige VanZant shows buns of steel in bikini workout

Enjoying her workout from a sandy area amid chic backyard paths and greenery, Paige opened with a massive and heavy barbell over her shoulders.

The blonde, outfitted in a thong leopard-print bikini, flaunted her sculpted legs and built arms as she impressively deadlifted the weight above her head, with the footage then switching things up to include other exercises.

Paige was seen squatting with her barbell as she built up her glutes, also offering a cheeky rear view. Resistance work for arms, pull-ups, and ab work were all included as Paige made the most of her outdoor gym setup.

“EYE OF THE TIGER,” a caption read, referring to the Survivor track playing.

Paige VanZant reveals diet mentality

Paige, who has stated she feels the UFC contributed towards her developing an eating disorder, has opened up on her nutrition mindset. The muscle queen told Eat This Not That: “To stay fit and lose weight you have to make sure you eat enough food. If I don’t eat enough it has the opposite effect on my body. I’m literally always hungry and always eating something healthy to fuel my body.”

“If I deprive myself of good treats then I’m not happy, and when I’m not happy it’s hard to stay positive. When I allow myself sweets in small amounts, it also prevents binge eating, which makes me feel sick afterward,” she added.

Paige is now raking it in via her exclusive and adult-centric website, one offering even sexier content than the bikini snaps and videos filling her Instagram.

“Thank you all so much for [your] support on my fan site. I am having so much fun chatting with you all and sharing sexy content with my sexy fans ❤️ I won’t go into detail what all goes on but if [you’re] curious, click that link in my bio and find out for yourself. Xoxoxo

paigefanzant.com,” she wrote in March 2021.