Paige VanZant brings out ‘wild side’ in revealing swimsuit, reveals childhood celebrity crush

Paige VanZant at Fighters Only World MMA Awards Red Carpet at The Palazzo Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

As Paige VanZant awaits her next Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship bout, she’s continuing to heat things up for her fans and followers by posing in various attire.

In her latest thirst trap, the former UFC fighter and current All Elite Wrestling performer donned a stylish swimsuit as she dared her followers to take a walk on the wild side.

Ahead of the sizzling new photo, Paige revealed to everyone who her celebrity crush was when she was a kid, which may surprise some people.

Paige VanZant reveals ‘wild side’ in swimsuit

Posing in a jungle-themed scene, BKFC fighter Paige VanZant wore a red and black cheetah or leopard print swimsuit, revealing several tattoos on her side. She poses against a tree with her head tilted back, and eyes closed, giving fans and followers a side view with ample skin showing.

“Take a walk on the wild side,” Paige wrote in her caption, also suggesting that fans go to her website, PaigeFanZant.

Paige’s site houses her exclusive content, something she regularly promotes through her Instagram, which often draws the ire of some commenters who seem upset she’s no longer fighting, but instead making money in other ways.

That included her recent NFTs launch, which Paige revealed got postponed for a few days. Once it officially took place, it appeared to be a major success and sold out quickly.

The NFTs are digital collectible 3D videos that exist on the blockchain and allow owners to interact with them by zooming in, spinning Paige, and even using VR headset technology to view them.

While she hasn’t fought since last July, Paige recently showed off a video of her preparing for her next BKFC fight not long ago. She didn’t mention her opponent, but it seems it would be her third of four fights under the contract she signed a few years ago with BKFC.

The above image racked up over 17,000 Likes and 100 comments as of this writing, many of which were admiring the former UFC and DWTS star’s latest thirst trap.

Paige revealed her childhood celebrity crush

In another Instagram video clip, Paige was working out on her Peloton bike inside while a tropical storm raged outside. However, she re-used the clip to show off her childhood celebrity crush along with the person she ended up with.

Her childhood crush was rapper Lil Wayne. Several photos of the hip-hop star appear in her Instagram clip, followed by a shot of her current husband, MMA fighter Austin Vanderford, shirtless and flexing a bit for the camera.

Over 260 comments arrived on the latest clip Paige shared, with various reactions from fans, followers, and possible foes.

“Wow. Swung for the fence and completely missed if Austin is what you got @austinvanderford 🤦🏻‍♂️,” sports agent and entrepreneur Malki Kawa joked.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

A fan commented that it seems everyone’s got a chance if Paige had a crush on Lil Wayne and married Austin Vanderford. Another fan told them all they need to do is take over Austin’s No. 2 spot in Bellator.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Yet another fan told Paige that she and Lil Wayne would’ve been a “good look.” However, Paige is happily married to Austin, and the two frequently appear on her Instagram page or Story in photos and videos.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Earlier this month, Paige officially debuted in the ring for All Elite Wrestling during their Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Paige teamed up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to defeat Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, and ex-WWE superstar Tay Conti.

Following her successful debut, she and Austin spent time together in Las Vegas. A report via The Sun showed off a few images from her trip and AEW debut, including Paige and Austin enjoying some time poolside and posing outside of Citizens restaurant.

Paige’s next fight will feature her headlining BKFC’s London event on July 16. Earlier this year, Yahoo! Sports reported that Paige didn’t have an opponent finalized but was seeking her first win after losing to Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich in previous BKFC fights.