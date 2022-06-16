Paige VanZant arches back in bikini over a tree trunk

Paige VanZant poses close-up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

UFC star Paige VanZant is delighting her three million+ Instagram followers with some bikini-clad tree trunk action.

The pro wrestler and social media favorite, 28, is all over the news as she drops her NFTs, although she hasn’t abandoned her OG Instagram presence.

Paige VanZant enjoys nature in skimpy bikini

The bare-knuckle boxer, now signed to All Elite Wrestling, posted a jaw-dropping and zen shot five days ago, going sprawled out across a curved tree trunk and enjoying a jungle-like setting.

Flaunting her rippling muscles and curves, Paige posed with one leg dangling down from the tree trunk and the other resting on it.

Arching her back, the MMA face rocked a tiny silver and glittery bikini with string waist ties and a barely-there finish, also letting her damp blonde hair hang down.

“Stress is who you think you should be, Peace is what you are,” a caption read.

Paige was quick to follow her photo with a headline-making and bikini-clad deadlift, this as she went “EYE OF THE TIGER” for a mind-blowing outdoor gym session further building up her impressive muscles. The squat-filled workout has topped 100,000 likes.

Paige, who earns side cash from her exclusive website and its subscriptions, is now topping up her bank balance as she hops aboard the NFTs bandwagon.

Paige VanZant offers free website subscription with NFTs purchase

Four days ago, and while walking in slow-motion through an outdoor shower, Paige urged her fans to spend their cash on her NFTs, writing: “TOMORROW my EXCLUSIVE CONTENT NFT’S drop!!!! 4pm EST!!! Save the link, https://im4g3.com/ Own me like currency in very limited and rare NFT’s. One of a kind. Bethe FIRST! And remember, anyone who buys one gets a YEAR FREE SUBSCRIPTION to my exclusive content fan site PAIGEFANZANT.com.”

Also cashing in on the NFTs trend are Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, actress Lindsay Lohan, and rapper Snoop Dogg. Paige has also been thanking fans for their continued support over on her XXXclusive website.

She gushed over the response, writing: “Thank you all so much for you support on my fan site. I am having so much fun chatting with you all and sharing sexy content with my sexy fans ❤️ I won’t go into detail what all goes on but if your curious, click that link in my bio and find out for yourself.”

Paige boasts celebrity followers including Oscar winner Halle Berry and MTV star Chanel West Coast.