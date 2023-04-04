Fans of MMA have a lot to look forward to, as Paige VanZant revealed in a social media post over the weekend.

The fighter-turned-model took to her Instagram to promote the new season of PFL or Professional Fighters League.

As Paige sat on a white sand beach in sunny Miami, she provided details about opening night for the PFL, which took place in Las Vegas.

The video was simple, with Paige recording herself rocking a red swimsuit and lounging under the sun.

Additionally, the share was a slight departure from Paige’s 2023 content, which has been primarily swimsuit pictures.

Although fans anticipating Paige’s fighting return may have been disappointed to learn she wasn’t re-entering the ring, they likely appreciated the content from their favorite star.

Paige VanZant promotes the Professional Fighters League season’s open

As Paige spoke energetically to the camera, she wore oversized sunglasses to protect her face.

The athlete said hello to her fans before sharing a few key fights, including the headlining match between Brendan Loughnane and Marlon Moraes.

She also shared another battle, with Rob Wilkinson and Thiago Santo entering the ring for a fight.

Finally, Paige informed fans of a fight between her teammate, Josh Silveira, and Sam Kei. Perhaps Paige’s well-wishes propelled Josh to a win because he won his fight, as MMA Junkie reported.

In a caption accompanying the post, Paige provided more details about opening night.

She wrote, “The PFL 2023 Regular Season Launch is HERE! Catch all the action live TONIGHT on ESPN and ESPN+. #2023pfl1.”

The short but sweet share showed Paige’s fitness game was still on track. Paige also showed she still had involvement in the MMA world.

Paige VanZant reveals fitness and diet secrets

For an athlete like Paige, dieting and working out is more than just looking good in a swimsuit. Instead, the fighter has to fuel her body with food that will give her energy. Furthermore, she has to work out for functional purposes rather than aesthetics.

Paige spoke with Women Fitness about some of her dieting and fitness secrets.

When asked about her diet, Paige stopped short of specifics. Instead, she offered insight into her mindset.

She explained, “Dieting is a huge part of being any sort of professional athlete. My husband and I love cooking and we really enjoy making healthy meals together.”

As for working out, Paige provided a bit more detail.

She explained, “I’m in the gym every day twice a day. Since I have switched over to professional boxing my schedule comprises of boxing every day sometimes twice a day.”

Additionally, Paige completed three days of strength and conditioning per week.