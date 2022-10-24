Paige VanZant shares a smiling selfie in Alaska. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant stunned her 3.2 million followers this week as she shared a carousel of unfiltered bikini photos.

The MMA fighter and model looked gorgeous and natural as she posed in a hot tub at dusk.

The 28-year-old wore a black bikini with orange piping and skeletons printed on the chest, perfect for Halloween approaching.

She showed off her curvy figure along with a red butterfly tattoo on her arm and a belly button piercing.

Paige wore her blonde hair tied up, with bangs framing her face.

The American beauty looked fresh-faced and smiling with no makeup as she captioned the photo, “Last night. #nofilter”

Paige VanZant poses in a sexy garden photoshoot

Paige VanZant always looks amazing, and recently, she shared some sexy photos with her followers as she posed in the garden.

The model wore a cream fishnet top that was low cut and fell off the shoulders, and left little to the imagination, along with a pair of white bikini bottoms.

The blonde beauty held her hair up in some of the photos and let it hang loose and wavy in others.

She captioned the saucy pics, “I like my margaritas with salt.”

Paige recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with her husband, Austin Vanderford, who is also a mixed martial arts fighter and wrestler.

Paige VanZant runs a half marathon beside her mom

Paige VanZant is a busy girl, and her active career as an MMA fighter, bare-knuckle boxer, and professional wrestler keeps her fit and healthy.

Last week, alongside her mom, she took part in the Columbia Gorge half marathon in Hood River, Oregon.

Paige wore a black sports bra, navy baseball cap, and headphones as she ran along the scenic trail, tracking each mile for the film. The weather was dry and bright, and it looked like the perfect Fall day for a run!

Posting a video on Instagram of smiling clips along the way, the pair looked amazing, with Paige’s mom looking more like her sister as she wore a light blue tank top and black running shorts.

Paige used Zach Bryan’s Burn, Burn, Burn as the soundtrack to the reel and captioned the Instagram post, “Flew across the country to run a half marathon with my momma ♥️”

We hope the pair had a good time and relaxed afterward!