Paige Spiranac found herself on a major career high this year after being named number one on Maxim’s Hot 100 list, which saw her make the cover of the magazine and become a household name.

After starting as a pro golfer, Paige has taken her career to new heights, building an Instagram following of 3.7 million and cementing herself as a top golf influencer. And, let’s be honest, one of the most beautiful as well.

The stunning influencer reflected on the year 2022, as we all do at New Year’s, and found herself thinking about the cover of Maxim, which hit newsstands in July.

A party was thrown in celebration, and Paige attended wearing a gorgeous black bikini top and proving why she topped the list of hottest women in the world.

Paige stood next to a large version of the Maxim cover, which featured her sitting on a bed in nothing but a button-down shirt and black eyeliner.

The cover star stood out at the party, wearing a black bikini top with strings coming down her stomach, paired with matching black bottoms and a black mesh skirt featuring bedazzled diamonds on the waist.

She accessorized with strappy black heels and wore eye-catching makeup that featured dark red, glossy lipstick. Her blonde tresses look naturally beachy with waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

Of course, the golf stunner was all smiles at the party and shared the throwback picture to her Instagram Story, tagging it as the best moment of 2022.

Paige shared a picture from inside the party back in July and made sure to get those influencing dollars as she advertised a partnership with Maxim magazine and Swag Gold in honor of her cover.

She told followers they could get their hands on a limited edition box that included a towel and a signed cover of Maxim with Paige on the front.

She wrote, “I am excited and honored to announce the extremely limited edition Hot 100 Box celebrating my Hot 100 title.”

Paige was incredibly grateful to appear on the cover of Maxim, saying in her interview with the magazine, “If you told me, senior year of college, that my life would take this path, I would have laughed in your face.”

Paige is partnered with Swag Golf, a golf putter and apparel brand

Paige has been partnered with Swag Golf for a while now, frequently advertising their products on her Instagram feed.

In September, she shared a video of herself getting a shot in on the golf course, looking incredibly athletic with fine form. She told her followers they could get the “March Swagness winning Blade, Mallet, and Driver” on the website.

Swag Golf is a company selling golf putters made in the USA, as well as apparel and golf accessories.

Along with Am Golf Trips, the company will hold an event in Las Vegas during the Super Bowl, including a hotel room for February 11 through the 14th.