Paige Spiranac unzipped reveals if ‘they’re real’

Paige Spiranac from a bed. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

OG Insta-gold girl Paige Spiranac is happy to answer questions – even personal ones. The former pro golfer and social media sensation took to her stories earlier this week, going Q&A and answering basically anything that came her way.

Paige, 29, had one user asking about her famous assets. In a nutshell, they wanted to know if Paige is all “real.”

Paige Spiranac answers if they’re ‘real’

In a series of low-key videos, the Colorado-born star chatted away, keeping up her sense of humor and also delighting fans in a cute look.

Paige filmed herself indoors, in selfie mode, and wearing a low-cut and light-gray hoodie. Going a little unzipped, the blonde opened with pointed a manicured nail up towards the top of the screen, where: “Ask me a question” came accompanied by: “Are they real? Either way they are awesome.”

Flashing her pearly whites as she grinned for the camera while flawlessly made-up, Paige replied: “Yes, they are real.”

The next question wasn’t so easy as a fan asked: “Why do I suck at golf?” with Paige replying: “I ask myself this every single day,” adding that she couldn’t “figure it out.”

Paige might have the green and her clubs as her main ammo, but the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swim face is clearly also adored for her good looks and figure. Four years ago, she talked hair bras to the iconic magazine, revealing: “There’s the ‘one arm,'” while showing the risky pose. “There’s like a ‘single hand.’ Maybe there’s the ‘no hand.’ You know, there’s options.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Paige Spiranac earning cash on Instagram

Paige is also raking it in on Instagram, as she influences for various brands. Sharing a tight bodysuit look this month, the stunner told fans:

“So a couple months ago I was on the course and I saw a guy wearing a really cool pullover and pants. I asked him the brand and he said @byltbasics. After checking the site, I knew I had to work with them after I bought myself this white bodysuit. It was the most comfortable thing I’ve ever had on! And their men’s clothes are.”

“I want you guys to look your best but also feel great too! So I’m excited to share this amazing brand with you so you can check it out for yourself! And because everyone loves a discount haha use code par20 at check out,” she added.