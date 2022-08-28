Paige Spiranac unzipped for a ‘break from the ads’

Paige Spiranac close-up with soft blonde curls. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is highlighting her sense of humor as she builds up her following on TikTok.

The former pro golfer and YouTube instructor proved she’s more than a pretty face as she posted for her one million+ followers recently, going humorous as she joked about offering a “break” from advertisements, also serving up a glimpse of her curves.

The Colorado-born star delighted fans in a revealing top as she posed close up.

Footage showed Paige indoors and in selfie mode. The former athlete sizzled as she filmed herself in a low-cut, ribbed, and striped top.

Paige went unzipped as she showcased her curves, adding pops of yellow to the monochrome palette via stripes and a collar. She wore her blonde locks tied back into braided pigtails.

Adding in warming makeup via foundation, blush, plus a rosy red lip, Paige smiled as she addressed fans with a caption reading:

“Want a break from the ads.” The text was echoed by Paige lip-syncing, too.

Paige Spiranac offering up ‘happy place’ action

Over on Paige’s Instagram, where over 3 million are subscribed, action has been centering around new towel merch.

Posing with a beer girl vibe, plunging lingerie, and stockings two days ago, Paige held up two massive pitchers of beverage – possibly iced tea or juice – as she wrote:

“Welcome to your Happy Place😍 Get your towel NOW! Link in bio purchase❤️ And complete your bag with matching @swaggolfco headcovers. Wood set, Blade, and Mallet drop tomorrow Saturday at 1pm CDT only on swaggolf.com!” The post has now topped 299,000 likes.

Paige Spiranac stuns fans with hot shots

Shortly before the above snap, Paige updated to give fans the heads-up on what was to come. She wrote: “New towel is dropping Friday!! Here’s a sneak peak from the shoot👀 Click the link in my bio to sign up for updates and be first in line for upcoming events, product drops, and so much more!❤️🥳.”

Paige accompanied the post with an outdoor selfie as she showed off her lingerie and wore her hair curled. She sent the camera a slightly foxy gaze, backed by trees and tagging herself at Red Rocks Country Club.

Paige introduces herself as the OG Insta Golf Girl on Instagram, also alerting fans to her TikTok and Twitter presence. Her IG is followed by former Fox Sports face Holly Sonders.