Gorgeous golf pro Paige Spiranac showed off her golfing skills yet again as she teed off outside.

The blonde beauty kept her locks pulled back into a bun, only leaving a few strands to frame her face as she focused on her ball.

She was dressed golf-chic on the course as she donned a gray miniskirt and a turtleneck crop top with long sleeves.

The pro paired her outfit with a pair of white socks and matching white Nike tennis shoes, the only real pop of color being her red golf glove.

Behind her, the sky was blue with some dark clouds smattered over, but the sun lit up the course around her, proving just why certain hours are deemed the golden hour for photos.

The lighting was perfect for the shot as she teed up her ball and took a large swing, sending the tiny orb soaring.

This isn’t the first time long-time followers have seen this look as Paige first showed off the chic attire with a “cheeky little deal.”

Paige Spiranac partners with Club Champion and Shot Scope for golf deals

Paige is known for partnering up with different golfing brands, often becoming a trusted source for the quality of their products.

Just over a year ago, Paige was announced as a brand ambassador for Shot Scope. Shot Scope is a retailer that makes and sells incredible tracking apps and devices, including laser rangefinders.

Paige frequently uses her Shot Scope attire in her training videos and tells fans how they can make the most of the products.

Shot Scope is one of many brands that the pro helps, though, as she’s also partnered with accessory and club fitter and retailer Club Champion.

Club Champion offers a variety of products, including custom fittings, including golf supplies like shafts and club covers, but also some apparel items such as belts, hoodies, and hats.

Paige Spiranac tees off in miniskirt for Club Champion

Although her discounts aren’t always permanent, following Paige can pay off for those wanting to score some deals on golf supplies.

Last year, Paige ran an ad with Club Champion for a whopping 50% off their fitting fee with her own personal code.

As stated in the caption, the deal was “just in time for the holiday season,” and 50% is definitely a solid deal.

Paige’s good looks helped promote the sale as she teed off in the same miniskirt and crop top combo that was shared on Monday – likely footage from the same golf day out last year.

Though her most recent post did not indicate another sale from Club Champion or any other brands, the gorgeous video clip was still worth every second.