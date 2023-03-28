Paige Spiranac may have several rivals gunning for her place at the top of the social media golf girl niche, but she’s still the “OG Insta golf girl” and always will be.

With her 3.7 million followers, she has built an incredible influencer empire for herself, sharing sporty outfits, golf tips, and endorsements for brands within the sport.

Paige is always kind to her fans and makes sure to do Instagram Q&As quite often in which she talks about her personal life, likes and dislikes, and her golf career.

In a recent Instagram Story, she wore a simple black tank top as she appeared to be walking around her house or bedroom.

Her hair was styled in romantic waves and cascaded down her shoulders, looking voluminous and healthy as usual. Paige kept her makeup glam yet not overly done with a cat-eye and light pink lipstick.

She answered several questions, some more personal than others, but always with a smile on her face and a bubbly attitude.

Paige Spiranac answers follower question about motivation

During the Q&A, she got a question from someone who must admire her work ethic and needed some tips on momentum. They asked, “what keeps you motivated? is it difficult to find the energy to be on camera so much?”

The blonde bombshell was incredibly forthcoming and smiled wide, telling her followers there are definitely days when she doesn’t feel entirely confident and it’s hard to get on camera when she feels “icky inside.”

She said what motivates her is “redefining” her purpose and what makes her “happy.”

Paige revealed that when she first started out, she had a lot of huge ideas about what she wanted to do with her content, however, she realized that what actually makes her happy is “making stupid, fun videos.”

She claimed she wants to make other people happy and “put a smile on their face,” which took the pressure off of her when she changed her outlook.

Paige is a brand ambassador for Swag Golf

With a huge social media following comes lots of brand endorsements, and that’s exactly what fills Paige’s profile. One of her biggest deals is with Swag Golf, a brand that sells unique golf putters, accessories, and really cool head covers with quirky designs.

Paige advertised those headcovers in an Instagram shot that didn’t necessarily fit the product. She wore a white lace corset with a matching skirt, underwear, and thigh-high stockings as she held huge pitchers of beer.

One of the coolest Swag Golf head covers is the Swagatha Kiss Me I’m Irish Blade Cover which features what looks like an old comic strip with a red-headed woman yelling, “Kiss Me, I’m Irish,” and it costs $133.33.

Keep an eye on Paige’s Instagram for more Swag Golf discount codes and sales, as well as other golf-related endorsements.