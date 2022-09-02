Paige Spiranac is showing off her athletic figure to share some golf tips. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Former pro golfer and golf instructor Paige Spiranac is back for another quick golf lesson this Thursday.

The 29-year-old pro frequently shares golfing tips on Instagram and YouTube, most recently sharing a video on improving putting to get lower scores.

Though she is widely known as an amazing golfer, she’s gaining popularity as a social media influencer.

In her time as an influencer and pro, Paige has gained 3.6 million followers on Instagram and the number continues to grow as she creates more content.

For her Thursday post, Paige explained how to take on a good divot pattern and how to line up the golf ball, create lines, and of course, repair the divot when you’re finished.

While her lesson was definitely informative, another focus in the video was Paige’s skintight outfit.

Paige Spiranac teaches golf in skintight spandex

Paige’s outfit was a one-piece athletic suit with a pink and white pattern splashed over the piece.

The outfit featured short form-fitting shorts and a plunging neckline, as well as a mostly open back.

Paige completed the outfit with matching white and pink tennis shoes and a matching golf glove. Her hair was left loosely down with small braids on either side keeping her blonde locks out of her face.

Paige encouraged her followers to share her video with anyone who might need practice with divots and ended with a message for gold course crews.

“Also shout out to the grounds crew at golf courses who put in so much work to make the courses beautiful! Better divot patterns on the range, filling divots on course, and fixing ball marks is very important part of course care❤️.”

The divot lesson came after she shared a post of her swing practice which revealed an incredibly torn-up golf course at her feet.

Paige Spiranac in tiny shorts tears up golf course

Last week, Paige shared her swing practice with her followers to show that she’s “still got it.” Her form was excellent as was her outfit, which included tiny animal-print shorts and a crop top.

The grass beneath her feet and tee was torn up with a ton of divots, which inspired her latest video. Although it’s not pretty to look at, sometimes divots are an unavoidable part of the sport.

For Paige, she’s all about teaching the best ways to adapt to the golfing environment and hone in on skills, so learning to golf around challenges like divots is vital for any golfer who is looking to improve their skills.