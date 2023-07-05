Paige Spiranac stuns in stars and stripes bikini as she asks, ‘how do you like your hot dog?’

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac captured the essence of American pride as she celebrated 4th of July in a stars and stripes bikini.

The OG golf influencer showed off her playful side in a sizzling Instagram post, striking poses that perfectly embodied the holiday spirit.

The first photo showcased Paige lying on her back, capturing a selfie from above. Her blonde locks cascaded beautifully across the grass beside her, while her bikini accentuated her enviable figure.

With stars on one bosom and stripes on the other, she embodied the American flag in a bold and fashionable way.

The second photo showcased Paige sitting up, leaning against her left hand with her right hand gently resting on her knee.

In front of her, a can of beer and a stylish white Stetson hat added a touch of Americana to the scene. Paige exuded confidence and charm as she basked in the festive atmosphere.

‘How do you like your hot dog?’

But it was the third photo that truly captured the essence of the 4th of July celebration, in which she held up a tray of four hot dogs with an array of mouthwatering combinations on top, ranging from cheese and onions to mustard and ketchup to mayo and relish.

The caption playfully asked her followers, “How do you like your hot dog?” – a question that surely left many craving for a bite.

Paige also shared a short video on Twitter of herself eating one of the hot dogs while wearing the Stetson and drinking the beer as she sat at the table.

Looking at the camera, before giving a wry smile, she captioned the post, POV: you’re enjoying a hot dog and beer with me.”

POV: you’re enjoying a hot dog and beer with me pic.twitter.com/knQoiBhU8M — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 4, 2023

Paige effortlessly combines fashion, fun and patriotism

Paige Spiranac’s posts showcased her ability to effortlessly merge fashion, fun, and patriotism. Her choice of a stars and stripes bikini was a bold and stylish statement.

As the self-dubbed “OG Insta golf girl”, Paige has always been known for her attention-grabbing posts. With this 4th of July post, she once again demonstrated her ability to captivate the audience with her unique style and playful personality.