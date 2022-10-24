Paige Spiranac smiles for a selfie shared with her followers. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac showed off her golf skills with her 1.4 million followers this week.

The former professional golfer and instructor, who is now a social media star, looked gorgeous as she posted the funny video of her playing a 360-yard hole at the Red Rocks Country Club in Colorado.

The 29-year-old beauty wore a plunging crop top with a collar, which almost qualified as a polo shirt. She paired her sexy top with black leggings, Nike sneakers, and white sports socks.

Paige jokes during the video saying she “discarded half a shirt and boobs are out but I am wearing a collar!”

Her long blonde hair was left loose and flowing, with the front sections of her hair in cute braids, presumably to keep it away from her face.

She showed off her sense of humor and made fun of how bad her shot was as she played before ending the TikTok video by saying, “golf sucks, I hate it so much and I can’t wait to play again tomorrow.”

@_paige.renee Play a hole with me! Par 4 at Red Rocks CC playing 360 yards ♬ Luxury fashion (no vocals) – TimTaj

Paige Spiranac confirms she is no longer married

Paige Spiranac seems to currently be single after confirming back in March this year that she is no longer married to sports trainer Steven Tinoco.

The pair were married back in 2018, but Paige set the record straight during an Instagram live Q&A earlier this year.

As reported by the New York Post back in March, when asked if she was married, she replied, “I do get this question a lot, so I do want to address it. I was married. I am no longer married, and if you could just respect my privacy, it would mean a lot to me.”

Paige Spiranac asks fans for their favorite sports team

Since swapping professional golf for a career in social media, Paige likes to engage with her 3.6 million Instagram followers.

She recently posted a gorgeous smiling selfie from inside a golf buggy, wearing a low-cut zipper top that showed off her curves, and asked her fans what their favorite sports team is.

The blonde stunner wrote in a caption to go along with her pretty picture, “I always like getting to know you guys better so I want to know who is your favorite sports team? I was born in CO but my parents are both from Pittsburgh so I was raised as a Steelers and Penguins fan!”