Paige Spiranac stuns in low-cut top and gym shorts as she switches sports to celebrate NBA Finals

OG Insta golf girl Paige Spiranac sent social media into a frenzy with her latest Instagram post.

The gorgeous golfer, who boasts a whopping 3.7 million followers on the platform, shared three snaps of herself looking as stunning as ever in a white, lowcut top and skintight pink gym shorts while holding a basketball.

In the first photo, Paige is pictured standing against the railings of a basketball court, showing off her toned legs and fit physique. She lifts her left leg so that the sole of her shoe is against the railings, looking like she’s getting ready to shoot some hoops.

In the second snap, Paige — with her hair pulled back in a ponytail — is standing facing the camera in a park as the sun shines on the grass behind her.

In the third and final photo, Paige is in the same location as the second snap, but this time facing away from her camera with her head turned as she looks back at the camera over her shoulder.

In the caption of the post, Paige wrote: “Gotta love NBA finals🏀 Nuggets take game 1! Who do you think will end up winning?”

‘Can we see some jump shots?’

Her fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments and heart emojis.

“Can we see some jump shots?” one wrote, while another added, “How is there not a ring on that finger!??”

“We ALL won with this post,” another fan joked.

At the time of writing, the post had more than 170,000 likes, which just goes to show that people can’t get enough of Paige and her stunning looks.

Her post came after the first game of the NBA finals, which was taken by the Denver Nuggets. Last night Miami Heat clinched Game 2 to tie the finals at one game all.

Paige started out as gymnast

Basketball isn’t the only other sport Paige has had an interest in besides golf. Born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, to a family of Croatian descent, she showed early interest in gymnastics, hoping to compete in the Olympics, but a knee injury at 12 redirected her towards golf.

Her early golf career was promising; she won multiple junior tournaments in Colorado, earning her a golf scholarship at the University of Arizona.

She later transferred to San Diego State University, where she earned All-Mountain West Conference honors and led her team to their first Mountain West Conference Championship in 2015​​.