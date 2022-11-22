Paige Spiranac looked stunning as she posed in black lingerie to tell fans about her latest towel launch. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is continuing her social media domination while working in some promotional time.

The 29-year-old former golf pro is not one to use her star power for anything mundane and the Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive title holder has proven once again with her recent post that the trend is holding strong.

Paige recently launched a new towel line and the star has ensured to keep her fans informed of any and all updates regarding the status of her products.

Going with her typically-sexy look, Paige sizzled as she posed in busty lingerie while announcing the new sets of towels available online.

Kicking things off in a bustier with lace details along the top of her chest, Paige looked stunning as always as she reclined on a pink-sheeted lounger that was laid out on the golfing green.

“New towels out now!” she exuberantly captioned the shot to let her followers know it was time to investigate her website for the latest launch in her line.

Paige Spiranac sizzles in busty lingerie for towel line

In the shot, Paige let her upper body do most of the talking, with only a hint of her stocking-clad legs peeking out between the pink sheets.

A giant pitcher of what appeared to be beer was firmly gripped in her hand and the stunner rested her head on her other hand.

Paige’s second promo pic gave a much better view of the Instagram star’s physique as it showed her standing up to show off her sheer stockings, garter belt and clips, and bustier.

She still grasped the pitcher in her hand but some of the liquid was strategically in mid-motion as it splashed out of the rim and onto her body.

Urging followers to visit her site, Paige captioned the shot, “You don’t want to miss out!”

Her third share looked to be the same as the first image, but with a wider and more zoomed-out angle to allow the viewer to see all of her physique and heel-capped feet.

“I know you want one,” the former athlete coyly penned on the snap, while her final share zoomed back in as she said, “Time to get naughty!”

Paige Spiranac gets ‘awkward’ with her kettlebell workout

The Instagram sensation knows how to dazzle her audience with her sensual attire. However, she also knows how to have fun with her workout sessions and handle the embarrassment that sometimes comes when a workout goes wrong.

As shared by The New York Post, Paige’s videos don’t always go as smoothly as she might have hoped.

“I was trying to film the kettlebell swings and from every angle, it just looked awkward,” she joked. “I was like, ‘Do I make eye contact with you guys? Do I not make eye contact?’ It just was bad all around.”

Paige laughed about what to do when performing hip thrusts and donkey kicks, saying that she finds it hilarious to make as much direct eye contact as possible with everyone around her to “make them uncomfortable as possible.”