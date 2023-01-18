Paige Spiranac showed off her beauty in a crop top and underwear for her latest share. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac got in touch with her influencer roots with a crop top and underwear ensemble on Wednesday.

The former golf pro-turned-social-media-star, who will turn 30 in March, shared her first skin-baring post in a week, and the blonde beauty did not disappoint.

Using her bedroom as her set and her bed as a prop, Paige could be seen perched on the edge of the duvet, a pile of white-cased pillows behind her.

Lightly curled locks were left down to hang loosely around her shoulders, framing her flawless features in a halo of wispy tendrils.

Paige painted her lips with a glossy mauve hue, keeping her eyes subtle with gentle sweeps of mascara and eyeshadow.

While Paige certainly has proven in the past that her stunning beauty holds her fans captive, it was the athlete’s attire that really caught the eye this time.

Paige Spiranac poses in her underwear

Going with a low-cut, long-sleeved crop top, the Maxim-proclaimed World’s Sexiest Woman brought the heat to the web as she showed some skin and left her midriff visible in a plunging black crop top.

A pair of floral underwear adorned Paige’s lower half, highlighting both her toned and her curves.

While Paige often seems to enjoy posting to her Instagram page just for fun, the star always makes sure to back up her various brand partnerships by helping companies such as PXG.

Paige Spiranac is endorsed by PXG

To add to her array of endorsements and partnerships, it was announced a few years back that Paige would also be sponsored by the golf club company PXG.

As reported by The Versed, the company has been known to be “unconventional,” with club creator Bob Parsons having previously proclaimed his distaste for going with the flow and sticking to the norm.

Paige’s teaming with the company aimed to bring a powerful social media star to the brand’s name, hoping that her famous face would greatly increase sales and boost women’s standing in the sport.

“Paige knows who she is and is unapologetic in her efforts to enjoy the game. I think that’s pretty cool and I think our customers will think so too,” Parsons said in a statement released via the PXG Instagram page upon announcing the partnership with Paige.

A quick look at the PXG website shows that Parsons and his team are working to cut costs to help people out during inflation and some of the deals look pretty amazing.

Sales are currently running on-site for a wide variety of clubs, with prices being slashed from $599 to $299 for their Gen5 Driver, the most expensive golf club, and from $379 to $249 for the Gen5 Hybrid, among a few other sales.