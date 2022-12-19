Paige Spiranac sizzles in swimsuit with ‘perfect holiday gift’

Paige Spiranac at the 2019 ESPY Awards held at Microsoft Theater. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

Golfing sensation Paige Spiranac continues to find ways to capture her followers’ attention as she poses in an array of dazzling outfits.

She kept her latest attire simple as she shared a photo of herself in a stunning white swimsuit while posing outdoors.

Spiranac had her long blond locks flowing and her hands resting against her thighs as she averted her gaze away from the camera.

Her makeup included a pink shade of lipstick along with dark eyeliner and lashes. She wore light pink or white nail polish and had no visible accessories for her sizzling statement.

The latest photo share arrived on her Instagram story, with Spirinac delivering a promotional message to her followers.

“Get my 2023 calendar today! The Perfect Holiday Gift!” she wrote over her slide, directing viewers to her official website.

The above post was the latest in Spiranac’s promotional efforts for her 2023 calendar. Monsters and Critics reported her sharing a pic of herself in a bikini to let followers know about the item for the holidays.

Paige Spiranac drops stunning content and interacts with fans

With 3.7 million followers on her Instagram page, Spiranac gets plenty of attention for anything she shares, whether it’s a video of her showing her golf skills or a promotional post.

Earlier this month, she took to the Gram to interact with her followers, asking for their favorites when it came to sports.

“Hi😘 Always love learning more about you guys! So who is your all time favorite athlete?” Spiranac asked in her caption.

The post featured her wearing a thigh-skimming plaid short skirt with a plunging grey crop top as she posed with a golf club in hand.

Her post collected over 218,000 likes and 5,500-plus comments from fans and followers who replied to her inquiry.

Some of the answers that Spiranac’s question received included basketball greats Michael Jordan and Grant Hill, along with baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench.

Other replies included mixed martial artist Georges St-Pierre, tennis great Roger Federer, and one individual naming Spiranac as their favorite.

Paige Spiranac is a Points Bet USA ambassador

Spiranac’s social media following continues to grow, allowing her to profit from various companies she works with. Points Bet USA, an online sportsbook, is among the products and services the social media star endorses or promotes.

She has shared various posts over the past year to direct her fans to their website and mobile app. These have included her posing in stunning outfits while discussing the latest sports event, whether it’s the NFL’s Super Bowl, MLB’s World Series, or The US Open golf tournament.

Spiranac officially joined the PointsBet family in 2021. According to Total Sports Picks, she became “a significant PointsBet shareholder” and took “an equity stake in the company to further Illustrate the shared vision” she and the company had.

In addition to using her social media influence and reach, Spiranac also appears as the global lead on-air talent with PointsBet.

“I love connecting with my community on social media and I know this category will be a fun, new way to get my audience more involved with not only golf, but all sports. I truly believe in what we’re building at PointsBet and I’m thrilled to be a part of this team,” she said of the partnership.