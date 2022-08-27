Paige Spiranac sizzles in sheer lingerie, says ‘Welcome to your Happy Place’

Paige Spiranac turned up the heat before the weekend as she talked up her latest promo. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac got temps soaring ahead of the weekend as she made a big announcement for her fans.

The 29-year-old blonde golf professional kicked off Friday in the way she does best, posing in a white, sheer lingerie set complete the sheerest of leggings and a skirt.

Paige had previously shared a snippet of the same ensemble earlier this week when she gave fans a tease of things to come, revealing that she had a new towel line launching soon.

Now, with the end of the workweek here, Paige has given her followers what they were hoping for as she told them that her towels had arrived and were ready for purchasing in her link in her bio.

“Welcome to your Happy Place😍 Get your towel NOW! Link in bio purchase❤️ And complete your bag with matching [headcovers]. Wood set, Blade, and Mallet drop tomorrow Saturday at 1pm CDT only on swaggolf.com!” she excitedly wrote.

Paige looked as glamorous as always as she posed holding what appeared to be two giant pitchers of beer as she showed some skin in her all-white intimates, a bustier top cropping off just above her belly button before a sheer lingerie skirt started at her hips and underwear peeked out from underneath.

A little misty fog seemed to creep off the swampy area behind her while the blonde stunner gave one of her mega-watt smiles and got all dolled up for her Instagram time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) The athlete is no stranger to baring it all in the name of a little golf chat or promotional plugs, often using her assets to her advantage to talk up something new.

Paige Spiranac rocks a plunging crop top for new offer

In May, Paige gave fans the offer of a lifetime, rocking a low-cut, spandex top and plaid miniskirt while announcing that her followers had a chance to enter a contest to win a round of golf with her.

A golf bag could be seen blurred in the background as Paige wore one orange glove on her hand while the other gripped the top of a golf club.

Paige tilted her head to one side for a little coy smile, her hair in a fun, braided ponytail and a glimpse of pink nail polish on her ungloved fingernails.

While the stunner often shares golf-related materials and posts on her Instagram site, she has proved that she knows how to have fun on the side while remaining one of the world’s hottest young stars.

Paige Spiranac makes waves while going braless in an open shirt

Back in June, Paige became one of the most talked about celebrities after sharing some choice snaps from her photo shoot with Maxim magazine after they named her the Sexiest Woman Alive.

Sizzling in a variety of jaw-dropping looks, Paige wowed the crowds while going predominately topless, with just a cropped, open-faced jacket concealing her chest, and wearing some skimpy thong bottoms.

Her cover shot left her followers likely feeling a bit breathless as she gave a rare, toned-down vibe with her minimal make-up look, rocking nude lips and barely-there foundation as sweeps of subtle mascara gave her blue eyes a striking outline.

Paige completed the striking vibe by sitting on a cushioned bed, an unbuttoned, white blouse hanging open at her front to reveal her braless bust underneath.