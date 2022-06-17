Paige Spiranac sizzles in patriotic bikini top for US Open

Paige Spiranac shares an Instagram selfie on US Open Day 2. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Soon after being named World’s Sexiest Woman, Paige Spiranac was all smiles as she showed off a patriotic bikini top in celebration of the ongoing US Open golf tournament.

On the heels of becoming a Maxim cover star for the magazine’s Hot 100 list, Paige continued her support for her favorite sport, one she often practices her skills for.

The golfing star and IG model displayed the revealing top on social media, bringing in plenty of reactions from her many followers and fans as they praised her US Open predictions or scorching hot photo.

Paige Spiranac celebrates US Open in patriotic bikini top

Friday’s temperature-raising Instagram post from Paige Spiranac features the 29-year-old golf star in a red, white, and blue bikini top, supporting the United States’ golf tournament, the 2022 US Open.

The eye-catching top features red and white stripes on one side and white stars on a blue background on the other, with the top tied in the middle. Paige paired the item with white pants or shorts as she posed in a hotel room or room in her house.

“US Open day 2!🇺🇸 Who do you think is going to win? My two picks aren’t doing so bad so far👀,” Paige bragged in the comments.

Her Instagram post above includes a tag for the sportsbook PointsBet, where bettors can wager on the golf tournament and many other sports events. It’s unknown if Paige or any of her fans gambled on either of her US Open picks, but both look like serious contenders on Day 2.

Spiranac was named World’s Sexiest Woman

Paige’s jawdropping post arrived soon after Maxim revealed her as World’s Sexiest Woman for 2022. She graces the Hot 100 issue’s cover, with Maxim indicating she’s the most popular golfer on social media.

As of this writing, she boasts 3.3 million followers and counting on Instagram, besting even pro golf legend Tiger Woods. She’s also ahead of former UFC star Paige VanZant, who has added Instagram modeling, exclusive content NFTs, and even pro wrestling to her list of moneymakers.

Paige Spiranac doesn’t play golf professionally but regularly shows off IG posts like the ones above, in addition to posts about her golfing adventures and skills. Earlier this month, a video featured her wearing a full-length onesie as she showed off her swing and fit physique.

While many fans may have skipped her question, she also asked for commenters to submit their all-time favorite golf movie. She listed her as Tin Cup but also showed the Adam Sandler classic, Happy Gilmore, some love.

Paige’s fans and followers react to US Open bikini post

Speaking of showing the love, with Paige’s latest IG post about the golf tournament, she once again set a successful thirst trap to reel in the Likes and comments. Currently, it has over 2,000 comments with 111,000-plus Likes, showing just how popular the golfing sensation is.

Many fans reacted to her catchy US Open post as they admired the visual or brought up the predictions she made before the tournament.

She revealed to one commenter that her outright picks to win were Matty Fitz and Jon Rahm, also predicting Phil Mickelson would miss the cut.

“Good call on Mickelson,” another fan said, as like Paige predicted, the golfer officially missed the cut on Day 2 and limped off the ninth green, per ESPN’s report.

“Looking gorgeous awesome bikini,” an admirer commented about her appealing top.

Another fan or follower told Paige it was difficult to focus on the topic at hand with the view she offered in the patriotic bikini top.

As of this report, Paige Spiranac seems to have a good shot at one of her picks winning the US Open. Currently, ESPN’s leaderboard lists Jon Rahm in a tie for third overall, with Fitzpatrick tied for 10th place with five others.

Paige will look ahead to the weekend, as the US Open will conclude in Brookline, Massachusetts. Whether or not she made a winning prediction, she seems to be winning right now with her Maxim title and a faithful community she can interact with regularly on the Gram about golf!