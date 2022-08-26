Paige Spiranac shows off toned legs in tight shorts while hitting balls

Paige Spiranac is in some skintight shorts for swing practice as she hits golf balls. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Former professional golfer and self-proclaimed OG Insta golf girl Paige Spiranac is showing off some of her skills with a nighttime swing practice.

The 29-year-old Purdue fan spends a lot of her time online modeling now, but golf is still where her heart lies and she frequently breaks out the irons to get some practice in.

As a growing social media personality with 3.6 million followers, she’s taken up some ambassadorships, such as one with PointsBet Sportsbook.

Along with PointsBet, Paige has been advertising a contest with the chance to play golf with the pro instructor.

Showing that she’s ready for whoever may come swing with her, she hit the green to practice her swings.

Her swing practice outfit stunned fans as she showed off her incredibly toned legs and fit physique to make an impressive hole.

Paige Spiranac ‘still has it’ in tight shorts

Paige styled her look with a classic long ponytail and a black baseball cap, keeping her hair out of her face so she could focus.

She wore tight animal print shorts and a cream-colored crop top along with stark white sneakers, socks, and gloves.

She told her followers, “Haven’t posted a swing video in a while but your girl still got it [winking emoji].”

Her swing practice comes just days after she announced that her followers could enter for a chance to play her, choosing to promote her own contest in an all-white ensemble as well.

She wrote, “The Spiranac Scramble is a GO! Download the @xgolfamerica app to register for a chance to play a round of golf with me! Link in bio. Contest begins Sept. 1-18 with the finals Sept. 20-24. Good luck!”

Paige is the essence of confidence on her social media, though it took some work for her to feel confident after some terrible online trolls dragged her down.

Paige Spiranac regained confidence through Sports Illustrated shoot

Paige joined the Sports Illustrated family a little over four years ago, and it seems like SI has truly changed her life for the better.

She told SI, “This shoot felt it was for me, it was meant to be, it was right time, right place, right moment in my life with everything that I’ve gone through.”

She noted that it was very freeing to just be herself and not be told the constant insults and that her shoot allowed her to “embrace” being sexy and confident and gave her a better sense of self-love.

As far as how the shoot impacted her confidence, she made it clear: “I finally took back what is mine.”