Paige Spiranac shows off tight bodysuit in bed

Paige Spiranac close up. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

OG Insta-Gold girl Paige Spiranac is heating up Instagram pantless and in a plunging bodysuit from her bed. The YouTube golf instructor and social media sensation has already made headlines this month for hitting the green in a low-cut minidress, and it was even more intimate in her latest share.

Posting ahead of the weekend, Paige name-dropped a brand she claims she first spotted on a man, but her look was all woman.

Paige Spiranac sizzles in skimpy bed look

Sizzling as she lounged around her bed, the former pro golfer showed off her tiny waist and curves while in a skintight and plunging white bodysuit, also glamming up with a full face of makeup as she rocked her blonde locks in a high half ponytail.

The 29-year-old took fans captive with a direct gaze and slight smile, also big-time highlighting her cleavage as she lay on crisp white bedsheets and flashed her toned hips and thighs.

Paige clearly has a knack for influencing via story-telling:

“So a couple months ago I was on the course and I saw a guy wearing a really cool pullover and pants. I asked him the brand and he said @byltbasics. After checking the site, I knew I had to work with them after I bought myself this white bodysuit. It was the most comfortable thing I’ve ever had on! And their men’s clothes are👌🏻🙌🏻,” the caption opened.

Offering her 3.3 million followers a sweet discount, Spiranac added: “I want you guys to look your best but also feel great too! So I’m excited to share this amazing brand with you so you can check it out for yourself! And because everyone loves a discount haha use code par20 at check out.”

What is Paige Spiranac getting paid?

The post has now topped 130,000 likes. Paige is already a PointsBet Sportsbook ambassador. This post offered her some top-up cash, and experts have been estimating how much. Per Vox, pay on social media correlates with the following. The outlet states:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!”

Paige largely sticks to influencing around her golfer girl persona. In November 2021, she promoted Club Champion clubs while posing on the green and in a tiny white golfer skirt and plunging yellow top.