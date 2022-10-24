Paige Spiranac brought some early Halloween heat to her fans as she posed in a flirty costume. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac was at it again as she brought forward another noteworthy look for her fans to drool over.

Getting into the Halloween spirit, the former pro-golfer-turned-social-media-star, 29, rocked a sexy costume to prepare for the upcoming holiday.

Looking as stunning as ever in a skintight spandex suit with a sharply angled lower half, Paige shared her personal take on a Street Fighter theme.

“For the [Swag Golf Co.] Halloween Costume Contest I’ve dressed as Cammy from Street Fighter🎃 I love their Street Fighter series so this was a no brainer😏,” the blonde beauty captioned her series of three shots.

In her first photo, Paige could be seen standing full frontal in her sensual get-up, with her bodysuit allowing her toned hips, thighs, and legs to take center stage.

A black belt of some sort encircled one leg, presumably the mock piece for keeping her character’s weapon of choice.

With a shocking V-shape making up the bottom half of her Grinch-green attire, Paige’s upper half was much more conservative.

A circle of material went around her neck before coming down to cover her bust area, and she also rocked a black shoulder-and-chest belt to help hold her together on top.

Paige Spiranac sizzles in a skin-baring outfit

In the second snap shared by the star, Paige gave a better look at the red leather gloves she wore on both hands by holding up her fists by her sides to show that the gloves had knuckle holes cut out along the top.

A red beret and long, blonde, braided pigtails decorated her head while a wilderness setting could be seen just behind her.

The final of the three-part series showed Paige crouching down, sticking one leg out to the side so fans could spot her black ankle boots and red socks.

While this is the first glimpse of Paige’s Halloween attire for the year, the golfer often takes to her social media sites to get skimpy while working it on the green.

Paige Spiranac goes low in plunging minidress

In May, Paige took up her golfing clubs for a little fun on the green, doing so while wearing another sexy outfit to stay true to her signature vibes.

Paige donned a hot-pink golfing ensemble for her outing, showing off her famously-toned legs and bearing some bust area on top.

The pink mini-dress played perfectly against the greenery around her and she smiled for the camera as she sat in a golfing car.