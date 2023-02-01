Paige Spiranac stunned in a plunging top to announce a new podcast episode in a new photo.

The retired pro golfer still keeps up to date with the sport with the Playing A Round Podcast, in which she discusses everything golf for beginners and professionals.

In the stunning photo, Paige flashed a huge smile as she posed in a skimpy outfit and a golf stick across her chest.

She let her long and thick blonde hair flow and went full glam. She opted for bright colors, wearing a light blue body-hugging top and a purple miniskirt.

The 29-year-old shared the photo with her 3.7 million Instagram followers and announced a new episode of her podcast.

“Back in the swing of it! -New episode of the @playingaroundpodcast drops soon! Make sure to follow and subscribe!” she wrote in the caption.

Paige also let her followers know that she will be at the WM Phoenix Open and the Super Bowl. She is keeping a busy schedule, as she is also attending the Chicago golf show and possibly heading out to Australia.

Paige Spiranac stays in great shape

Paige is one of the most popular golfers on social media, partially due to her stunning looks and sensational physique.

In a video, the golf instructor walked her YouTube audience through what she eats and her fitness routine.

Paige is cautious about what she puts in her body and was introduced to the wellness lifestyle at an early age by her mother. She practices intermittent fasting by having her last meal at 7 p.m. and breaking her fast the following day at 11 a.m. with a grass-fed protein shake, water, or tea.

She goes for healthy options for a packed lunch on the golf course by taking hard-boiled eggs and chicken salads. She also eats turkey sausages and other meats and vegetables to get her protein and fiber.

The golf instructor sticks to healthy snacks such as hummus, which contains chickpeas, sesame seeds, and olive oil. However, she doesn’t keep her diet completely clean and goes for a balanced diet by enjoying burritos and lemon squares on occasion.

Paige stopped drinking alcohol in college, she revealed in the video.

“I used to drink in college, and I was about in my senior year when I stopped drinking completely,” she said. “I hated being hungover, I just didn’t like the feeling of it, and it didn’t make me feel good, so I just cut it out completely.”

She added that she lost interest in drinking but will occasionally have a “social beer” and said reducing her alcohol intake improved her mental health.

Paige Spiranac shows her golf swing in a crop top

Soundtracked by another WAM bites the dust by veggibeats, the stunning golfer takes a swing wearing a white crop top and a grey miniskirt.

She added white Nike trainers to complete the look as she hit the golf ball in perfect form.

The social media star retired from professional sports in 2016 after failing to qualify for the LPGA circuit in her first qualifying tournament.