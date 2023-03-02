Paige Spiranac posted an update in which she looked stunning in a new photo for a promo.

The beauty recently promoted golf bag accessories in a gorgeous pic while wearing a sultry outfit.

This time, the former golfer posed with a bunch of golf towels on a laundry line in a plunging green top.

She went with a complete glam look and flashed a huge smile in the snap, showing her perfect teeth.

Paige held a golf club in one hand and showed her legs, presumably wearing a miniskirt or shorts along with white trainers.

She shared the picture to promote Devant Sport Towels on her Instagram Story. On the photo, she wrote, “Spice up your bag with a new @devansporttowels towel!”

Paige Spiranac flashed a smile in a sizzling outfit for promo. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac reveals 30th birthday plans on her podcast, Playing A Round

During Tuesday’s episode of her Playing A Round podcast, Paige was asked about her upcoming 30th birthday by her co-host Samantha Marks and revealed she is thinking of a prom-themed party without alcohol.

“I don’t know yet; we’ve thrown around some ideas. So, I’ve never been to prom, ever, and we thought it’d be fun to do, like, a prom-themed 30th birthday with mocktails now,” Spiranac said, adding that it would be a throwback to her high school days.

“I think that would be something that’s really fun,” she said.

The golf influencer also joked that she is going to cry about being old and said she would ask her parents for a vacuum cleaner for her birthday present rather than cool gadgets.

In the full episode, she added that organizing the prom-themed party would be challenging because of her busy travel schedule.

“It’s hard because I do travel so much that a lot of friends that I have don’t live in the state that I live in, so logistically, getting everyone together will probably be the hardest part,” she said.

When Paige isn’t celebrating birthdays, she’s working hard on her many partnerships, and another recent promo shot involved Shot Scope.

Paige Spiranac promotes Shot Scope in a plunging crop top

Paige shared a series of photos in partnership with Shot Scope to advertise their product.

In the photos, she posed in a plunging light crop top and tiny black shorts.

For the first snap, she sat on the grass next to a golf bag with the Shot Scope GPS device hanging on the bag.

In the caption, Paige wrote that she uses the Pro LX, which is a rangefinder that has performance tracking and GPS attached.

She showed her side profile and turned her head to the camera in the second photo, and stood upright with the Shot Scope in her hand in the third slide.

In the final photo, the social media influencer held the device up to her head with a gorgeous smile to boost sales.