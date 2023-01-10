Paige Spiranac stunned in Daisy Dukes and a crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

Paige Spiranac showed off her killer abs for game night.

She sported a tiny white crop with purple letters that spelled out “TCU.” She paired this with unzipped Daisy Dukes, which allowed the camera to capture her sculpted abs and long legs.

The American media personality wore her soft, voluminous blonde hair down. The bright locks curled effortlessly past her shoulders.

Her makeup was gorgeous, with dark lips, rosy cheeks, and mascara that brought out her stunning blue eyes.

Paige offered her fans a poll that asked, “WHO IS GOING TO WIN TONIGHT?” Her followers were given the option to choose Georgia or TCU.

The former professional golfer was clearly hoping TCU would win, but Georgia took home the championship. Nevertheless, Paige looked beautiful for the event.

Paige Spiranac was breathtaking for the big game. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac tries on outfits for The National Championship Game

Paige tried on a multitude of cute outfits before landing on the one she posted to her Instagram Story. Each outfit perfectly complemented Paige’s good looks, and it seemed she could’ve chosen any of them.

Among the options was a white skirt with a tiny white top, black leather pants with a daring red top, high-waisted jeans with a little black top, and a bright red skirt with a white top. Of course, she also included the TCU top with Dasiy Dukes, but she added a cowgirl hat to this mix.

The social media personality posted a video that showed off each of the outfits and included in the caption, “The National Championship Game is tomorrow! I might be the only one here but I’m picking TCU to upset Georgia.”

Her fans seemed to love the looks, as the post earned over 170,000 likes and was flooded with thousands of comments.

Paige Spiranac promotes her golf accessories

Paige’s wealth of knowledge in the golf world and her online popularity make her a wonderful candidate to promote golf accessories. She did just that with a stunning video in which she narrated her golfing process.

The 29-year-old golf instructor looked terrific in a little black top paired with skintight black leggings. Her hair flowed down her back, and her makeup was as pretty as always.

She featured a shoutout to her lovely golf accessories in the caption. This included a bag from Bag Boy, a towel from Devant Sport Towels, headcovers from Swag Golf, and the rangefinder from Shot Scope.

Paige included in her caption, “Play a hole with me! Par 4 playing 360 yards.” The post earned over 130,000 likes.